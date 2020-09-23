CORUNNA — Recreational marijuana businesses are prohibited in the city of Corunna — at least for a little while longer.
On Monday, the Corunna City Council unanimously voted to extend the city’s moratorium banning the establishment of recreational facilities through Jan. 31, citing the need for additional time to craft an ordinance.
The decision comes just weeks before the city’s existing moratorium was set to expire Oct. 7.
“We needed this moratorium to continue through January because absent that, we go into a free-for-all (allowing all forms of recreational marijuana business) come October, and we know a free-for-all is not in the interest of the community,” City Manager Joe Sawyer said. “(Extending the moratorium to) the end of January gives us ample time to draft an ordinance.”
For medical marijuana facilities, state law requires municipalities to take action to allow businesses or they are automatically banned.
In the case of recreational businesses, if a city does not take action to prohibit them, it automatically opts to allow them, according to Sawyer. The state currently offers recreational licenses for growing, processing, safety compliance, secure transport, retail and microbusinesses, among other categories, he said.
Corunna previously opted out of allowing medical marijuana businesses, and on Oct. 7, 2019, the council unanimously voted to place a one-year moratorium on recreational businesses, citing uncertainty regarding the temporary rules that had been put in place by the state at that time.
After receiving direction from council, the Corunna Planning Commission reviewed the updated rules and regulations surrounding recreational marijuana businesses on Aug. 26. By a 4-1 vote, the planning commission made a recommendation to council not to allow recreational marijuana operations in the city.
While council members agreed Monday the moratorium would need to be extended through at least Jan. 31, many expressed varying opinions on how to move forward in crafting an ordinance.
“I’d like to hear more from the community about how the policing is with those facilities (before I make a decision),” council member John Lawson said. “If it’s going smooth as silk, I don’t have a problem with (allowing recreational businesses), but if there’s some kind of increased policing because of it, I would be against it.”
Council member Adam Spannagel noted that in Chesaning — a community that has allowed several forms of marijuana business, including grow operations and recreational storefronts — odor continues to be an issue.
“Working in Chesaning, I know there’s a specific smell when they cut it,” Spannagel said. “The whole town smells of it, it’s very potent, very easily noticed and working in a school, having kids go outside and say, ‘What’s that smell?’ kind of bothers me, especially having a 1-year-old of my own, so personally I would not want to entertain (allowing grow operations).”
Council member Pat Belmer noted that while he has his own concerns regarding the various forms of recreational marijuana operations, he’d like to keep an open mind.
“I don’t want to be close-minded and say, ‘No, we shouldn’t do it, not in our little town,’” Belmer said. “I think there is a right way to do it … If there’s a legitimate (business) proposal, I think we should look at that.”
Spannagel clarified that while he’s “100 percent against” allowing grow operations in the city, he would be willing to consider other forms of business, including retail storefronts.
“If we were to get a storefront proposal and have somebody serious about it, and they go through things 100 percent legally — they want to sell it here and grow it somewhere else — by all means, have your own business, make the money, but I do not want to have that smell be something that represents Corunna,” Spannagel said.
Moving forward, Sawyer said he now has a better idea of where council members sit on the issue, though he indicated there will be further discussion before an ordinance is presented to the council for approval. The proposed ordinance, once drafted, will require a first reading and public hearing prior to adoption, he said.
