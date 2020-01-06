CORUNNA — The attorney for a Bennington Township man who allegedly killed and partially consumed a Swartz Creek man in December, says he plans to enter an insanity defense on behalf of his client.
Mark David Latunski, 50, is accused of the murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin indicated Monday he will be asserting an insanity defense as shocking details are emerging from court documents filed Monday in 66th District Court.
Latunski is accused of murdering Bacon after reportedly meeting through the Grindr app. Bacon was reported missing after not showing up to a Christmas Day breakfast with his family.
Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30 on felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body in connection with Bacon’s death. Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, found Bacon dead in Latunski’s residence Dec. 28.
According to documents filed Monday in 66th District Court, MSP Det. Sgt. James Moore described the crime scene in an arrest warrant application and affidavit submitted to Shiawassee County Magistrate Dale DeGarmo.
After receiving a call for assistance from Clayton Township Police, who received information that Bacon may have been at Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence, MSP conducted a welfare check.
“Troopers contacted the residence and spoke with (Latunski),” the affidavit states. “Latunski granted permission for MSP to enter and to search the residence for Mr. Bacon. A search of the residence resulted in finding Mr. Bacon hanging deceased and naked from the ceiling.”
Latunski was arrested after the body was found, according to the affidavit. MSP troopers read Latunski his Miranda rights, but he allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder.
“Mr. Latunski stated that he used a knife, stabbed (Bacon) in the back one time, then slit his throat,” the affidavit states. “Afterward, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling. In addition, Latunski admitted to using the knife to cut off Mr. Bacon’s testicles, which he later consumed.”
Corwin said Monday his office is preparing to file the necessary motion to have Latunski undergo a competency hearing.
During Latunski’s arraignment, he denied his identity, and provided Judge Ward Clarkson with a different name. The hearing continued despite Latunski’s claim.
Latunski is slated to appear in 66th District Court Wednesday for a probable cause conference.
The case has shocked the local community and drawn national attention. Bacon’s funeral, which drew several hundred people Friday was followed by a candle light vigil at Swartz Creek High School.
After the funeral, the funeral procession, which included about 100 vehicles, proceeded to Bendle Cemetary in Clayton Township for interment.
A gofundme account set up by Jennifer Bacon, Kevin’s sister, has received more than $36,000 in donations, including $20,000 from Youtube cosmetics celebrity Jeffree Star, of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.
Bacon’s parents said they plan to use any excess funds they receive to start a scholarship in their son’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.