Brodeur named to lead county board

CORUNNA — Greg Brodeur and Brandon Marks will continue to lead the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners in 2022 as board chairman and vice chairman, respectively.
Brodeur and Marks were appointed to the positions by fellow commissioners during Thursday’s annual organizational meeting. Brodeur was voted chairman 5-2 (commissioners Jeremy Root and Cindy Garber voted not), while Marks was named vice chairman by a 4-3 tally (with Root, Garber and Gary Holzhausen voting no).
Nominations for Garber as board chairwoman and Holzhausen as vice chairman failed during Thursday’s session, by 4-3 and 5-2 votes, respectively.
Elected to the board in November 2020, this will be Brodeur’s first full year as board chairman. He was first appointed to the position in August 2021 after Root stepped down following the ARPA payment scandal.
Marks will be serving his fifth year as vice chairman.
“I appreciate the opportunity very much,” Brodeur said. “If there’s one goal I have, it is to continue moving forward as this board has, and especially our county coordinator, with stabilizing the financial position of this county. That is No. 1 with me at all times. We need to pull back from this rather perilous situation we are in, and I think we’re going to make a lot of progress this year.”
Brodeur was referring to the county’s $50 million unfunded pension liability, a situation he’s likened to “standing on the edge of the cliff and staring over.”
Commissioners in December advanced plans to bond the unfunded pension liability, approving a comprehensive financial plan and authorizing the publication of a notice of intent to issue bonds that allows the county to begin preparing paperwork with the state, but does not reflect a final decision on whether to bond the unfunded pension liability, officials have said.
Commissioners anticipate the pension bonding process could save the county millions in future years. Bonding would allow the county to finance its legacy obligations to the Michigan Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) at a lower cost to the county over a period of 18 years.
“We’re going to fix this,” Brodeur said. “We’re going to fix it for the county, and we’re going to fix it for our employees and make sure the pensions that they’ve been promised are delivered to them 10 years and 15 years and 20 years from now.”
Economic development will also be an area of focus in 2022, according to Marks.
“I think that the people want us to continue to look at ways to develop economically in the county, make sure we have jobs, good paying jobs, and we continue to seek those out, but reasonably,” he said. “We want to protect the culture we have here, which is small town rural, and that’s what we love, that’s why we live here.”
Seeking to promote development, commissioners Thursday approved appointments to the county’s newly created land bank authority board. Treasurer Julie Sorenson will serve as chairwoman of the board, with Brodeur, Perry Township Trustee Mark Fraser, Durand City Manager Cameron Horvath and Bennington Township resident Jerry Meyer (president of Metro Mortgage) rounding out the five-member panel.
“I’m very enthused about moving along with the land bank,” Brodeur said. “I think that it’s going to really help us in development of both housing and commercial areas, especially with certain assistance on financing.”
Commissioners also approved the procedural rules for the board, the meeting calendar for 2022 and appointments to board committees.
n Marks was appointed chairman and Holzhausen vice chairman of the Committee of the Whole. John Plowman was appointed chairman, Marks vice chairman and Garber a member of the Finance and Administration Committee.
n Marks was appointed chairman, Holzhausen vice chairman and Webster a member of the Economic and Physical Development Committee. Marlene Webster was appointed chairwoman, Plowman vice chairman and Root a member of the Public Safety and Courts Committee.
n Garber was appointed chairwoman, Marks vice chairman and Holzhausen a member of the Health and Human Services Committee.
Webster represents District 1, composed of Fairfield, Middlebury and Rush townships; and part of Owosso Township and the city of Owosso.
Brodeur represents District 2, the entirety of which falls within the city of Owosso.
Holzhausen represents District 3, which includes part of Caledonia and Venice townships; Hazelton and New Haven townships; and the city of Corunna.
Marks represents District 4, which includes part of Venice Township, Vernon Township and the city of Durand.
Root represents District 5, which includes Antrim, Burns, and Shiawassee townships and part of Caledonia Township.
Garber represents District 6, which includes Bennington and Sciota townships, the city of Laingsburg and part of Owosso and Owosso Township.
Plowman represents District 7, composed of Woodhull and Perry townships, and the city of Perry.
