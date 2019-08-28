SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The removal of the Shiatown dam is complete, and contractors will be leaving the site within a couple of weeks, according to M.J. VanDamme Project Manager Nick Doney.
The project, a “next step” in the restoration of the Shiawassee River, is “about 95 percent complete,” Doney said.
Over the next two weeks, contractors will wrap things up, peforming maintenance and clearing the site of equipment, according to Doney.
Barriers along the river will remain in place for the next two weeks as well, Doney added, to ensure grass seed has an opportunity to take hold along the banks.
“We’re basically just giving the seed time to get established, on all of the banks that we just did,” Doney said. “We want to let that seed come up and really take, that way all of the area is covered. Once everything comes up, then we’ll be able to completely open up that part of the site.”
The dam, dating to about 1840, had once generated electricity, but in recent decades only sat deteriorating and unused leading to dangerous conditions that cost numerous people their lives. Partial removal of the Shiatown dam took place in the fall of 2012, lowering it to within 4 feet of the river bed elevation.
Contractors from VanDamme are working through Saturday at the site and plan to have the majority of the project done by Labor Day, according to a Friends of the Shiawassee River press release.
Due to the construction, the boat launch located at Shiatown East Park is closed. The Friends encourage individuals canoeing or kayaking to avoid the area until the removal is complete.
M.J. VanDamme Inc., of Gwinn, completed the removal after being awarded the project in May. The company also agreed to remove the Corunna dam, with construction on that project beginning about Labor Day, according to Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer.
Taking out the Shiatown dam and restoring the area with strategically placed rocks — a “riffle zone” to help maintain the grade of the river banks and provide a good wildlife habitat after the dam is gone — cost an estimated $500,000, according to Friends board member Gary Burk.
The project timeline was extended periodically as Friends sought grant funds, created a restoration design and worked through the state permitting process, Burk said. The Friends group is acting as the voluntary agent of the Michigan Land Bank, which owned the dam.
The majority of the cost is covered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which provided both a Dam Management Grant and an Aquatic Habitat Restoration Grant, the press release said.
Additional funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) also helped to fund the project.
The original Shiatown dam was constructed in 1840 and powered multiple mills in the second half of the 19th century. In 1904, it was replaced with a dam built by Shiawassee Light and Power Company for hydroelectric power generation. In 1911, the local utility company sold the dam to Consumers Power (now Energy), which added 5 feet to its height and used it to generate power until the 1950s.
Consumers transferred ownership of the dam to Shiawassee and Vernon townships in 1955; nine years later, Vernon Township transferred its share to Shiawassee Township. The dam and impoundment were operated as a recreational facility. In the late 1960s Shiawassee County took over ownership.
County officials controlled the dam until 1986, when it was sold to the Grand River Power Company, owned by Okemos attorney Robert Evans. He was the first of four entrepreneurs who purchased the dam in the hope of restoring hydropower generation. None of them succeeded, however, and between 1986 and 1999 there is no documentation that the dam was repaired or maintained.
When the last private owner, Mackinac Generation Inc., failed to pay property taxes, the dam reverted to the state through the Michigan Land Bank. The land bank announced its intention to remove the dam in 2011, citing the high cost of maintaining the dam, and concerns about safety and liability.
According to information compiled by the Friends group, at least six people have drowned at the dam since the late 1960s. Most recently, in May 2012, a 12-year-old girl from Flint drowned.
The Friends ask park goers to avoid areas where contractors are working at this time.
For more information, visit the Friends’ website at shiawasseeriver.org or email info@shiawasseeriver.org.
