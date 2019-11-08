CORUNNA — An Owosso woman agreed to a plea deal Thursday through which she will plead guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop one count of delivery/manufacture of meth and one count of maintaining a drug house.
Aimee Lee, 21, could have the conviction expunged from her record upon the successful completion of two years’ probation. She was arrested and charged in August following a raid by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) on her residence in June.
The investigation found that Lee was the leaseholder at the Washington Street residence where undercover officers from MAGNET made several controlled drug buys. Following those purchases, MAGNET obtained a search warrant for the apartment. The substances seized and purchased by undercover officers were sent to the Michigan State crime lab, where they tested positive as meth.
Prosecutors issued a warrant for Lee’s arrest Aug. 20, and she was arrested during a traffic stop by Owosso police and lodged at the jail. She was arraigned Aug. 28 in 66th District Court by Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty. Lee posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond the following day and has been free since that time.
Thursday, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Lee’s bond continued until her sentencing date, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8. A drug test showed Lee tested positive for marijuana and barbituates. Lee blamed the positive screen on ibuprofen, which can cause false positive tests for barbituates, and stated she had not used marijuana for several months.
Lee’s then-boyfriend Frank Marecek, 36, of Owosso, was arrested and charged following the MAGNET raid in June with delivery/manufacture of meth, two counts of felony firearms and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced last week to consecutive prison terms in circuit court, and will spend a minimum of 12 years, two months in prison.
Lee’s plea agreement significantly reduced her likely sentence. Delivery/manufacture of meth is punishable in Michigan by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. Maintaining a drug house carries a two-year possible term, as well as a possible fine of $25,000. Lee has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
(1) comment
I was under the impression that when arrested they had to arraign within 72 hours or release. They went 8 days before arraigning her?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.