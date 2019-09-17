Man gets prison term after failing pre-sentence drug test

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to prison Friday for larceny after failing a drug screen and losing his plea deal with prosecutors.
Eero Pakkala, 32, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison for attempted larceny from a person (habitual offender-third notice), and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with three days served toward his sentence.
Pakkala was originally charged with larceny from a person and resisting/obstructing a police officer, both felonies, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor, for an incident that resulted in Pakkala being stabbed by his ex-girlfriend in front of the former location of On Cue Billiards on Exchange Street in Owosso.
The dispute began when Pakkala accused his ex-girlfriend of using money he got from his tax refund on drugs, and attempted to recover the money she allegedly stole. After Pakkala was stabbed in the back, he was transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment and released.
Prosecutors then filed the charges May 3, and Pakkala was arraigned in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. Court records do not specify the amount of bond or the date Pakkala posted bond, but he had been free on bond before sentencing.
Pakkala reached a plea deal with prosecutors at a hearing July 22; as part of the agreement, prosecutors dismissed the three charges he was facing and reduced the larceny count to an attempted larceny charge (habitual offender-third notice).
However, Pakkala was required to take a drug screen before sentencing. The tested positive for marijuana and anti-anxiety medication (Xanax), a violation of his bond.
Defense attorney John Homola explained his client had been a medical marijuana cardholder for more than eight years, but never renewed his certification after Michigan passed recreational marijuana. Homola said Pakkala had been prescribed anti-anxiety medication in the past.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan noted bond conditions specifically prohibited Pakkala from using either drug, or any other substance without a prescription.
“You acknowledged being told you couldn’t use illicit substances, including alcohol or marijuana, yes?” Stewart asked. “You used marijuana and Xanax or Valium, right? You’ve tested positive for a drug screen, which is not contested. That’s a violation of your bond. This court, then, will not honor its agreement, nor will it allow you to withdraw your plea. The law is pretty clear on this point.”
Stewart explained to Pakkala that since he violated terms of bond, the court was no longer bound by the plea agreement, which would have guaranteed a term in the Shiawassee County jail, instead of prison.
Homola asked the court for leniency for his client, who has two prior felony and 10 misdemeanor convictions, and said Pakkala is concerned about his children.
“He’s very upset with himself for this situation,” Homola said. “The mother of his children, they had a joint account that Eero placed his entire tax return in, that was completely wiped out. He was upset. He was concerned she was using the money for illegal controlled substances, purchasing and selling drugs. She had a knife in her possession and stabbed Eero in the back. He knows he could have handled this much differently.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan called the charges “an offensive case,” and said the situation should have been handled differently, before asking the court to impose a prison sentence.
“When you have conflict with someone, you don’t take the law into your own hands,” Finnegan said. “You don’t grab her purse, you don’t start picking up money on the ground, you don’t fight the police when they come to talk to you about it.”
In an emotional statement, Pakkala asked the court to consider his children before sentencing him to prison.
“You want me to consider your kids? Why didn’t you consider your kids? Your attorney did a pretty good job for you,” Stewart answered, before reading from Pakkala’s list of prior convictions. “If that history didn’t exist, maybe I would get it. But it does, and it tells me two things: One, you’re a thief. Two, you’re violent. That’s what it tells me. You used drugs and you knew you shouldn’t have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.