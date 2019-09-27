MIDLAND — Congressman John Moolenaar this week announced office hours with constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District.
Officials will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Surbeck Building in Corunna, 201 N. Shiawassee St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 17.
Representatives will be in Conference Room A at the Clinton County Courthouse in St. Johns from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
