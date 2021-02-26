CORUNNA — An Owosso man charged with a single felony count of false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly threatening on Facebook to go to Washington, D.C., and “shoot Democrats” at President Biden’s inauguration recently was bound over to circuit court on the charge and is now slated for a settlement conference.
Richard Maurer, 65, who was charged in 66th District Court in January, waived a preliminary exam in the case Feb. 5 and was bound over to 35th Circuit Court. He is now scheduled to take part in a settlement conference at 1:15 p.m. April 20 before Judge Matthew Stewart.
Maurer, who admitted being in Washington, D.C., during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, has denied being in the Capitol and blamed the armed attack on “antifa.” After the attack, he made multiple posts on social media, which he has admitted making, that the FBI deemed threatening.
“We’re glad that after the events Jan. 6, the FBI was doing their utmost to monitor any potential threats to the inauguration,” Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang said after Maurer’s Jan. 7 arraignment. Maurer was held briefly in the Shiawassee County Jail until he posted at $75,000 surety bond.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said at the time that the FBI and U.S. Secret Service had been monitoring Maurer’s social media posts and messages and, during the execution of the search warrant, police found several semi-automatic weapons and body armor, which were confiscated.
“When Mr. Maurer was arrested … Body armor and firearms were found there ready to go for him to carry out his threat to shoot, as he put it, ‘shoot Democrats’ at President Biden’s inauguration,” Masserang said during the arraignment. “The threat in particular, one of many threats he made both publicly and privately, was that he was going on Jan. 20 ‘armed and ready to be buried there,’ and that ‘killing them is my duty and my responsibility to my grandkids.’”
False report or threat of terrorism is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and/or a $20,000 fine. Additionally, police and prosecutors can seek restitution.
Maurer has prior misdemeanor assault, firearm and drug convictions that date to the 1970s. As part of his bond requirements, Maurer is prohibited from using social media.
If these charges are accurate, this is a very dangerous man, he should not be free to hurt others in our community.
