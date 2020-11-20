Pair of defendants reject pleas, seek trials in circuit court

CORUNNA — Two people facing felony charges rejected plea offers Thursday in 35th Circuit Court and will instead take their cases before juries when trials are allowed to resume in Shiawassee County.
Holly Pouillon, 49, of Owosso, faces one felony count of resisting/obstructing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence that stem from an alleged incident on July 28.
Chief assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang offered a deal, under which Pouillon would have pleaded guilty to a reduced high-court misdemeanor count of attempted resisting/obstructing and the misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
Defense attorney Jacquelyn Babinski told Judge Matthew Stewart her client would not accept the offer. If Pouillon is convicted at trial, she likely faces a prison term.
No date for trial was set, since trials are on hold in Shiawassee County due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Following the hearing, Pouillon was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for two additional felony counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer.
In a separate case, Matthew Larsen, 48, of Linden, is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine (second offense-double penalty) and faces up to 20 years in prison, due to a prior conviction for drug possession.
Masserang said his office had offered a plea that would have seen a habitual offender (second notice) dismissed.
“I’m not guilty,” Larsen said, rejecting the offer. “I’m not guilty at all.”
Larsen was arrested in Durand in July, and apparently posted bond immediately. He was arraigned Sept. 8 before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty.
Court records do not indicate an amount for bond, but Larsen appeared at Thursday’s hearing via video.
No trial date was set.
Larsen has prior felony convictions for failure to pay child support and drug possession, as well as minor traffic-related misdemeanors.
