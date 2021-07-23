At the regular meeting of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners July 15, the Board of Commissioners voted to approve a proposal for the use a portion of grant funds provided to Shiawassee County as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The proposal included several items, one of which was the payout of COVID-19 hazard pay for county employees. As implemented, however, the payout also included county elected officers and may have included county contractors.
Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner was present at the meeting during which the various proposals regarding the ARPA expenditures were discussed, but he was not part of the conversation regarding COVID-19 hazard pay. According to Koerner, “I was at the board of commissioners meeting to discuss staffing levels at my office in light of a backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic. I knew hazard pay was going to be a topic of conversation for the board, but I wasn’t a party to that conversation. The board never requested my legal opinion about COVID hazard pay and I didn’t provide them with one.”
After the payouts occurred, on Monday, Koerner began looking into the legality of the hazard payments.
Because these payouts were as a premium for having worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, Koerner has come to conclude that the hazard payout to county elected officers, including himself, violated the Michigan Constitution. Article 11, Section 3 of the Constitution prohibits “any political subdivision” of Michigan from paying out extra compensation for public officers and contractors after services had already been rendered.
“Like any other hard-working employee anywhere, I appreciate being considered for recognition of a job well done,” said Koerner, “but as an elected official I knew what my salary would be when I ran for office. While COVID-19 certainly threw wrenches into all aspects of my job, it was part of my job to perform those duties and I did so willingly. Not only am I not entitled to this money because of the Michigan constitution, but me giving the money back is just the right thing to do. I still hope that the hard-working frontline employees of the county continue to benefit from these moneys — they are the ones who deserve it.”
On Friday, Koerner instructed Shiawassee County’s payroll department to reverse the payment to himself and withdraw the funds from his personal bank account.
After discussions on Friday between Koerner, County Coordinator Brian Boggs, and County Attorney Ryan Painter, a request was made to all elected officials receiving COVID hazard pay to return it. As of Friday evening, all elected officials and Boggs have agreed to return their hazard payments.
Scott Koerner
Shiawassee County Prosecutor
The only reason they are returning the money is because they got caught. Their lack of character, and corruption, will not be forgotten--Root, Boggs, et al. I'd like to hear what BS excuse Root, Boggs will share about this outcome.
They all said Koerner was a part of this decision and someone is LYING
Root, when asked about the lawsuit Thursday, said "the facts have been distorted, clearly."
"Everything was done correctly," Root said. "Everything was done in an open meeting. Everything was done in a posted meeting. To enter into closed session, there was motion made. To leave closed session, there was a motion made. There was no motion made (during) closed session.
"This is just another bizarre lawsuit filed by a delusional individual."
Boggs acknowledged this is the fourth lawsuit Ruggiero has filed since he joined the county as coordinator in April 2020.
"She didn't win the last one, it was thrown out of court. We'll see what happens with this one," he said.
Root and Boggs are quick to discredit Ms. Ruggerrio. Who's delusional now, Root and Boggs? Corrupt and unethical behavior by our officials, once again.
We know I'm not the delusional one..... nuff said
