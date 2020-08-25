Jury selection to resume next month

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Circuit Court will be resuming jury selection beginning next month — outside, in McCurdy Park — in order to maintain safety protocols and social social distancing for potential jurors.
The idea to hold jury selection at McCurdy was the result of a brainstorming collaboration by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart and his staff, along with Corunna Mayor Joe Sawyer.
Trials were scheduled to begin in Corunna High School’s cafeteria Aug. 11. However, on Aug. 2, several of Stewart’s family members tested positive for coronavirus, and he self-quarantined for several weeks. Since his quarantine, Stewart has been presiding over all other 35th Circuit Court proceedings via Zoom. He has since returned to the bench after testing negative a second time.
Stewart said that the jury selection process would take place under a pavilion in the park, so that potential jurors can stay 6 feet apart.
Sawyer volunteered some of the City of Corunna’s equipment, such as audio/visual, to the court — so that even while outside, communication won’t be a problem.
The tentative plan is to pick two juries on Sept. 15, then proceed to the court house in Corunna and conduct the trial otherwise normally in circuit court — with jurors, attorneys and everyone in attendance spread out and practicing social distancing, as well as wearing masks.
Another jury will be selected the morning of Sept. 16, and another on the afternoon of Sept. 22, followed by two more on Sept. 29.
The plan has not yet been finalized, and could be changed depending on the COVID-19 situation.
