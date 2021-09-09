Perry area man pleads to child porn charges

CORUNNA — A Perry man Tuesday pleaded guilty in 35th Circuit Court to several felony child pornography charges and now faces a potential prison sentence.
Richard DiMariano, 71, appeared at Tuesday’s hearing using a wheelchair, and pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and one felony count of using a computer to commit a crime.
DiMariano admitted he had downloaded images of 13- and 14-year-old children engaged in sexual acts in April 2019.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted DiMariano’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5. He told DiMariano he would have revoked bond, but due to a COVID outbreak at the jail, he would allow DiMariano to remain free until sentencing.
DiMariano will have to register as a sex offender and submit a DNA sample.
As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, six other felony CSAM and using a computer to commit a crime charges were dismissed. Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner estimated sentencing guidelines at five to 23 months.
However, Stewart warned DiMariano that consecutive sentencing is discretionary. If a consecutive sentence is imposed, DiMariano will have the right to withdraw his plea.
DiMariano had rejected a plea offer from prosecutors in October 2020, under which most of the 10 felony charges he faced would be dismissed, and he would have pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Sentencing guidelines indicated a potential sentence of four years, three months to eight years, two months — with the possibility of discretionary consecutive sentencing.
According to court records, DiMariano was charged in July 2020 for the alleged 2019 incident.
He was arraigned in 66th District Court before former Judge Terrance Dignan July 13, 2020; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but DiMariano has been free while awaiting disposition of his case. DiMariano is not allowed to have access to a computer or cellphone as part of the conditions of his bond.
DiMariano has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.