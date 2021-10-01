CORUNNA — An Elsie man Thursday pleaded guilty in 35th Circuit Court to felony drunken driving and now faces a potential prison term.
Donald Taylor, 47, admitted to Judge Matthew Stewart that he had consumed “probably eight or 10 beers” the evening of April 14, 2020, and then drove his vehicle on M-21 through Westown. Taylor was pulled over for a traffic citation by Owosso police, and registered a blood/alcohol content of 0.241, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.
Stewart accepted Taylor’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in circuit court.
Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 11 months, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Stewart ordered Taylor’s bond continued until sentencing after Taylor passed a drug/alcohol screen.
Taylor has two previous misdemeanor OWI convictions, both of which occurred in Clinton County in 1997.
In Michigan, “super drunk driving,” or operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of over 0.17, is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a minimum fine of $500.
Taylor’s vehicle must be immobilized for at least one year, and he will be required to submit a DNA sample to the court.
