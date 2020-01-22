OWOSSO — A duplex in the 500 block of North Saginaw Street is a total loss today after a late-Tuesday fire and early morning “rekindle” that gutted the structure.
The duplex, 515 and 517 N. Saginaw St., was occupied by four residents in the 517 unit and two in the 515 unit. Everyone made it out safely.
The first call Tuesday was at 11:22 p.m. stating a fire had started in the southwest corner of the house, in the 515 N. Saginaw unit.
According to a press release issued by the Owosso Fire Department the home was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived.
Mark Flagg, who rents the 517 N. Saginaw St. unit with his wife, said the fire was contained to the 517 N. Saginaw St. apartment when firefighters arrived the first time Tuesday night.
He said firefighters put out the fire and the American Red Cross arranged for him and his wife to stay at the Comstock Inn for the night. He left the scene about 3 a.m.
Flagg said at that time there was only smoke damage and a little water damage to his apartment. The firefighters told him the fire was out so he felt it was safe to leave his three cats home.
“I went to go get my wife some coffee and we saw fire trucks going down Park Street and I told my wife I bet that’s our house again,” Flagg said this morning.
He was correct. When the couple arrived back at their home about 6 a.m. they saw the fire had spread into their unit as well. The house was a complete loss.
Owosso Township Fire Department and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted at the fire scene both times. Firefighters were on scene the first time more than three hours working to extinguish the fire, a city release notes.
At approximately 5:35 a.m. firefighters were called back to the home after the rekindle.
Flames were rising 20 feet above the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. Firefighters were at the scene until after 8 a.m. today.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
Flagg speculated the fire may have started from a plastic Folgers coffee tub that was used as an ashtray on the porch of the 517 N. Saginaw St. apartment, although he was not certain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.