Woman who wielded machete sent to jail, drug treatment

CORUNNA — An Otisville woman who brandished a machete at Rich’s Gas Station in Owosso during an argument with her husband in May was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and probation by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Renea Clark, 37, following a year in jail, will remain on probation three years, Stewart said, for assault with a dangerous weapon (habitual offender-second notice), resisting/obstructing a police officer (habitual offender-second notice) and misdemeanor use of methamphetamine.
The jail term is subject to waiver upon successful placement in an inpatient drug treatment program. As part of her probation, Clark will enroll in the Swift and Sure program.
She was ordered to pay court costs and fines on each charge, and was credited with 70 days served. Clark is also prohibited from having contact with her husband.
Clark was arrested May 25 after an argument with Donald Clark at Rich’s in Owosso during which she brandished a machete. She was arraigned May 28 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; she pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate she posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was free while awaiting disposition of the charges.
However, Clark was also charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer Aug. 16 after police went to her apartment to serve a bench warrant for her breaking a no-contact order with her husband. Stewart revoked her bond at that time, and she has been lodged in the Shiawassee County jail since that time.
Clark pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing Sept. 5.
Friday, defense attorney Amy Husted told the court her client has a substance abuse problem, and asked for some form of treatment to be included in any sentence Clark received.
“She wants to come through this and live a better life,” Husted said, and noted that since Clark has been incarcerated, her health has improved.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan agreed, and asked Stewart to focus on rehabilitation.
“I too have noticed a change in her appearance since we were here last,” Finnegan said. “She looks healthy and is obviously clean from the drugs that have plagued her.”
Clark told the court she’s felt much better and healthier since her arrest and incarceration, and also asked for inpatient treatment.
“I feel better, I’m healthy,” Clark said. “I feel happier, more open about my feelings.”
Stewart warned Clark he would give her a chance at probation and treatment, but he would not hesitate to protect the community if Clark violated her probation.
“You’re out here swinging a machete around at your husband. You’re screaming at the cops. I have to protect the community from you,” Stewart said. “I will not tolerate that harm. I need you to do the best you can. Follow your treatment recommendation. It’s really now on to you to do a good job. If you do the best that you can, you’re going to do fine. Even the prosecutor said you look good. You can do this.”
