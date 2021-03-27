Corunna man gets jail time for witness intimidation

CORUNNA — A Corunna man was sentenced to 10 months in the Shiawassee County Jail Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for intimidating a witness.
James Koziol, 52, received the jail term, and was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 36 days served toward his sentence.
Koziol was charged after forcing his girlfriend to not show up to court to testify against him in a domestic violence case where he was accused of assaulting her.
Before Thursday’s sentencing, Koziol was drug tested and tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and alcohol. Koziol admitted to smoking a “blunt,” or marijuana cigar, at a party but denied any cocaine use, claiming that the device must have been “laced” with the illicit substance.
“I was at a party last week and I don’t know why, but I was drinking, and I smoked a big old marijuana cigar that was passed around,” Koziol said.
Stewart noted Koziol had been free on bond, and the terms specifically prohibited any use of intoxicants.
“I specifically asked you, nay, begged you not to smoke marijuana or drink, didn’t I?” Stewart said. “We gave you a chance to get out there and make things right … Going to the bar and smoking a blunt, that’s doing good?”
Koziol said his girlfriend was sick, and that caused him to drink and use drugs while on bond.
“Was she sick when you went to the bar and smoked marijuana?” Stewart asked.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to impose a lengthy jail term, and noted Koziol’s prior record, which includes a plethora of minor misdemeanor charges. He also pointed out Koziol had actively interfered with the victim testifying against him in court.
“He’s manipulating the current victim,” Koerner said. “He told her not to show up here and not to open the door if they try to serve her (with a subpoena).”
Before receiving his sentence, Koziol apologized for violating the terms of bond, and denied that he had interfered with his girlfriend’s potential testimony. He claimed the victim herself had told the prosecutor’s office she would not testify.
“I understand I messed up,” Koziol said. “I can’t take it back. All I can do is learn from it.”
Stewart reviewed Koziol’s record, which dates to 1987 and includes misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence, drunken driving, malicious destruction of property and numerous others.
“You’re not even very good at committing crimes,” Stewart said. “I don’t think we can teach you any new tricks at 52, Mr. Koziol.”
Koziol was charged with felony domestic violence (third offense) in 2020, but the charge was dismissed, according to online circuit court records.
He was then charged Jan. 7 with three felony counts of intimidating/bribing a witness. He pleaded guilty at a hearing Feb. 11. As part of his plea agreement, two of those charges were dismissed.
