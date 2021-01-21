CORUNNA — Residents soon will have the opportunity to speak their minds about whether or not marijuana facilities should be permitted within the city limits.
The Corunna City Council Tuesday voted unanimously to set the public hearing on the marijuana facilities ordinance for 7:15 p.m. Feb. 1 inside the Community Center.
The proposed ordinance, presented to the council for a first reading Tuesday, would allow a maximum of two licenses for grow operations, four licenses for marijuana processors, two licenses for safety compliance and two licenses for secure transport.
The ordinance includes language outlining parameters for provisioning centers (retail storefronts), microbusinesses, consumption establishments and special events, but as written, does not allow any licensing for those facilities.
The move to draft a marijuana facilities ordinance comes as the city considers a large-scale marijuana development at its industrial park along Parmenter Road. An ordinance is a key requirement for any future marijuana-related development in the city, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
On Dec. 14, the city council voted unanimously to accept a letter of intent from Green Parent Holdings LLC to lease 64 acres of vacant, city-owned land west of Parmenter Road for the purpose of developing a marijuana grow/processing operation.
According to the proposed 10-year lease, which has yet to be finalized, the city would receive approximately $75,000 per year for use of the property. Green Parent Holdings would also have the option to purchase the property at any point during the lease for $800,000.
Council members had voted unanimously Sept. 21 to extend a moratorium on marijuana facilities through Jan. 31.
Individuals interested in reviewing the draft ordinance ahead of the Feb. 1 public hearing can request a copy by calling city hall at (989) 743-3650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.