Corunna fills council vacancy; one remains

CORUNNA — The Corunna City Council has unanimously appointed Pat Belmer to fill a council vacancy in the city’s first ward, following the resignation of council member Chuck Spring Nov. 4.
Belmer was appointed Monday. He will fulfill the remainder of Spring’s term, which expires in November 2020. He was one of three candidates to interview for the first ward seat — which represents the area south of the Shiawassee River and west of Shiawassee Street.
Belmer’s appointment addresses one of two vacancies on the council; an empty seat still remains in the city’s third ward — which represents residents north of the Shiawassee River — and has since the resignation of Dawn Johnson May 16, 2017. No applications have been submitted for the third ward seat, according to city clerk/treasurer Nichole Cowdrey.
First ward council member Helen Granger, who made the motion to appoint Belmer to the council, said she admired his prior experience.
“He has a degree in community development, and someone who has that kind of background, he has a perspective that the other candidates didn’t have,” Granger said. “He also had experience on the planning commission with Caledonia Township, it was just kind of a no-brainer.”
Belmer served on the Caledonia Township Planning Commission for three years before moving to Corunna. He works as a sales manager at Young Chevrolet Cadillac and has a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in community development from Central Michigan University.
Belmer, Amber Miller and Wayne LeDuc each delivered brief opening statements Monday outlining their interest in the position, after which council members took turns asking questions.
Belmer said Corunna needs to focus on developing its downtown.
“We need to encourage business because it is a snowball effect, any development is a snowball effect,” Belmer said. “Nobody wants to come to an empty city, no business wants to come to an empty city. We want to keep attracting people, really it’s all about people, we want people in our city because when people are here, they’re spending money at local businesses, they’re taking pride in their homes….Inherently people want to spend money, they want to be here, they want to entertain and I think that’s the thing we need to concentrate on.”
At the conclusion of the interviews, council members deliberated briefly before Granger made the motion to appoint Belmer to the council. The motion was supported by ward three council member Mike White, and carried unanimously by a 4-0 vote, at which point Belmer was sworn in and joined the council for the remainder of Monday’s meeting.
Belmer said he hopes to bring common sense, forward and progressive thinking, and a voice of reason to the council.
“I’m looking forward to working with the already great leadership we have in Corunna,” Belmer said. “I want to help the city flourish and develop, to continue to make it a great city.”
In her closing statement during the council roundtable Monday, Granger recommended the council revisit the posibility of eliminating the city’s ward system.
Unlike neighboring cities Owosso and Durand, Corunna is divided into three wards, which determine its council representation.
Only two council members may live in a single ward, with representation split equally between the three areas of the city. However, city residents vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in, and council members serve four-year terms.
Granger noted the council previously explored the possibility of eliminating the ward system about two years ago, though, after much discussion, council members decided to keep the system in place.
Granger, with the support of second ward council member Judy Horton, requested the item be placed on the agenda for the next council meeting Dec. 2.
“We are having trouble getting that third ward seat and we have qualified people that are interested, so I’d like to revisit that,” Granger said. “We’ve been running for such a long time with that empty ward three seat. It’s time. We’ve got to make a change.”
City Manager Joe Sawyer confirmed that given the request by two members of the council, an item revisiting the city’s ward system will be on the city council agenda for the next meeting, set for 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the community center.
The vacant term in the city’s third ward is set to expire in November 2022, though if someone were to fill the seat before November 2020, they would have to run for re-election to maintain the seat for the entirety of the term, according to Sawyer.
City council applications are available at city hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St., as well as on the city’s website. For more information, contact the clerk’s office at (989) 743-3650.
