LANSING — A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle the case of a Chesaning woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her Owosso employer, due to a conflict of interest regarding a family member who works for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Lynn Atkinson, 40, was charged with one felony count of embezzlement ($100,000 or more) in September 2020. She was arraigned in 66th District Court Sept. 1, 2020, before former Judge Terrance Dignan and pleaded not guilty.
Because Atkinson’s mother, Tami Willson, is the Shiawassee County Jail administrator, 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson signed an order Dec. 3, 2020, appointing a special prosecutor and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to handle the prosecution due to a potential conflict of interest.
The AG’s Office confirmed Thursday the case is set for a pretrial conference March 17.
According to online court records, Atkinson posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond Sept. 2, 2020, and has been free on bond while awaiting disposition of the charge.
In Michigan, embezzlement over $100,000 is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $50,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
Atkinson has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.