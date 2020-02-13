County board advances staffing proposals

CORUNNA — County officials Wednesday moved to fill several key vacancies in preparation for this year’s elections.
The Shiawassee County Board’s Committee of the Whole advanced a resolution that would allow Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson to hire a part-time employee for up to 20 hours a week starting at $14.77 an hour.
The position will be paid for out of concealed pistol license revenue. Wilson said she would like the extra staffer in place to make sure the upcoming elections run smoothly.
Commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, voted against adding additional staff in the clerk’s office. Garber cited budget constraints as her reason.
Among other motions advanced to today’s full board meeting were:
The Shiawassee County Health Department was authorized to hire a secretary. The position pays $28,579 to $34,944 annually.
The Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs Office was given the green light to hire a new administrative assistant/veterans services coordinator. The position helps local veterans access benefits and deal with different governmental agencies. The position pays between $30,722 and $37,565.
The Shiawassee County Youth Detention Center, which houses juvenile inmates in the county, was authorized to hire a youth services specialist. The position is hourly and will start at $15.39 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.