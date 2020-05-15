CORUNNA — A Corunna man pleaded guilty to armed robbery Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court for robbing the Caledonia Township Autozone with a pellet gun in December 2019.
Zachary Lewis Hadley, 27, pleaded guilty to one felony count of armed robbery; he admitted using a pellet gun at Autozone to threaten staff and take about $900.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, two counts of felony firearms were dismissed. Sentencing guidelines indicate Hadley will serve 27 to 45 months in prison, though Judge Matthew Stewart is not obligated to stay within that range.
“I walked into Autozone on M-21 here in Owosso, went up to the manager and asked for money at gunpoint,” Hadley told Stewart. “I had a pellet gun. I didn’t want to hurt them. I drove away, about a quarter-mile down the road. I got pulled over about a quarter mile down the road.”
Stewart accepted Hadley’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. June 19.
Hadley was arraigned Jan. 2 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate he posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond the following day and has been free since that time while awaiting disposition of the charges.
Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang said he was “surprised” Hadley had been released on bond.
“I don’t know off the top of my head what district court has set (bond) at,” Masserang said. “Him being out in the community after committing an armed robbery was an unpleasant surprise.”
Defense attorney John Homola asked for bond to be continued, and assured Stewart that Hadley would “fully cooperate” with any court orders.
“The most important consideration the court is looking at is that Mr. Hadley has just been convicted of armed robbery… So bond is revoked,” Stewart said. “Normally, I would have a defendant right before the court to be taken into custody without hesitation. I am ordering you to forthwith surrender yourself to the Shiawassee County Sheriff. You are to report to the jail. If you do not, I will sign a bench warrant and we will come and find you. If you do not turn yourself in, you will make a bad situation very, very much worse.”
