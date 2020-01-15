CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department officials today announced they have become aware of a phone scam using SCHD’s phone numbers to make calls.
The caller claims to be with SCHD or from Medicare/Medicaid. In both instances, the caller is asking for personal and confidential information, according to a press release.
SCHD’s phone number shows up on the caller ID, but the call is actually from a scammer, not SCHD. Officials say if people receive a call and the person asks for confidential information they should hang up.
“We believe this is a scam targeting the elderly to obtain sensitive information. Due to privacy reasons, the Health Department would not call and leave a message asking for personal information,” the press release notes.
Officials warn people to never give out confidential information, such as account numbers, Social Security numbers or passwords to an unsolicited caller.
If a person is unsure about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call the main number at Shiawassee County Health Department at (989) 743-2318 to verify the request.
