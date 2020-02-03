CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office has been winning cases for its clients recently — including seven of eight felony trials in 35th Circuit Court.
And Chief Assistant Amy Husted has been a major part of that effort.
The Public Defender’s Office was created after a statewide push to provide better legal representation for indigent defendants. Shiawassee County Public Defender head Doug Corwin said he’s happy that Husted is on his team.
“I could not ask for a better assistant. She knows her stuff, and she encourages our new attorneys, too, and works well with them. I know she’s well-liked by the court staff and our judges.”
In addition to working as a criminal defense attorney, Husted is also a mental health and drug courts attorney, and active in aiding those defendants’ recovery.
Husted said she is most proud, not necessarily of winning acquittals, but helping people who are going through issues like drug addiction and alcoholism.
“There have been cases that involved abuse and neglect, prior to coming to this office, that helped people not lose their kids,” Husted explained. “I was really proud of that, because I felt they were getting a raw deal through the CPS system and the way it works. There have been cases where I helped play a part in getting their life back on track. Usually when someone comes through our door, they are usually a wreck — substance abuse, domestic violence — all sorts of stuff going on. Part of what I do is try to get them to go to counseling and get the help they need.”
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart presides over many of Husted’s cases and appreciates her work on the county’s treatment courts.
“Attorney Husted is a zealous advocate for her clients. She comes to court every day prepared and well able to defend her clients’ interests. Her hard work earned her a position on the Shiawassee County Mental Health Court Team as Attorney Advocate for its participants,” Stewart said.
Husted is a lifelong Shiawassee area resident. After graduating from Corunna High School in 1986, Husted enrolled at Michigan State University, but originally had plans that didn’t involve practicing law.
“When I was young, I was torn between being a prosecutor and being a veterinarian,” Husted said. “I went to MSU and started out pre-veterinary. After my first year, I went pre-law and went that way.”
After majoring in pre-law and graduating from MSU, Husted attended Cooley Law School’s Lansing campus. Husted said it takes most attorneys about three years to complete law school. She had a lot on her plate when, at age 21, her father passed away — right before she began law school.
“It was kind of a struggle going (to law school),” Husted explained. “There was a lot of turmoil when I started, with my dad dying of cancer.”
After graduating from Cooley, Husted passed her bar examination on the first try. She then began taking private and court-appointed cases.
“I got on the list for misdemeanors,” Husted said. “Then I got on the list for abuse/neglect cases, delinquencies, and mental commitments. I did that for three years, and Judge Gerald Lostracco, had his then-research clerk Dawn Childress contact me. She asked if I’d start taking the felony court appointments. ‘We promise not to give you any murders or rapes.’ That was her sell to me.
“When Dawn left, apparently, she didn’t pass that on to whoever took over her position, because I started getting rape and CSC cases. But by then, I was like well, somebody’s got to do it,” Husted said.
“In private practice, I was trying to do a little bit of everything,” Husted said. “The fact that we are able to focus just on criminal law is making a difference. The majority of our funding comes from the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. Hopefully that funding will keep coming and we can continue the good work we’re doing here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.