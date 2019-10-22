CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole announced in a press release that he has terminated a corrections deputy sergeant from her employment due to numerous violations.
“Following an extensive independent investigation, which included interviews of 16 Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office employees, at least six citizens and other law enforcement agencies, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has terminated a corrections sergeant for violation of her oath of office to the Sheriff, at least four Sheriff’s Office orders regarding conduct, for being untruthful and disruptive to operations, and disrespectful to the office of the sheriff and to her coworkers,” the press release says.
“When the employee has repeatedly said things and engaged in conduct on the job that detracts from the agency’s operations and violates the oath to tell the truth, the employer must take action,” the release continues. “Untruthful and disruptive conduct undermines the efficient operation of the Sheriff’s Office and the jail, and also undermines the public’s confidence in law enforcement activities.”
The Argus-Press submitted a Freedom of Information Act request several weeks ago for records pertaining to the investigation of the employee in question. The Sheriff’s Office denied the request Sept. 22, citing the investigation as “ongoing.” The Argus-Press submitted the request again Monday.
Additionally, according to several county sources, the employee’s position was posted internally at the Sheriff’s Office while the investigation was ongoing and before she had been terminated, and the employee who was fired received a notice several weeks ago that her health insurance and benefits were being canceled even though the investigation had not yet been completed.
According to union procedures, the termination will be automatically appealed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.