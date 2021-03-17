CORUNNA — Mayor Pro Tem Michael White submitted his resignation Monday because he is moving out of the city.
White will attend his final meeting as a member of the council April 5. He recently sold his Corunna home and is moving to Bennington Township.
White leaves behind a vacant seat in the city’s third ward, which represents residents north of the Shiawassee River. Reelected in November, White’s term is set to expire in November 2024.
“I’ve enjoyed working with everybody in the city,” White said Monday. “I’ll (still) serve on whatever boards and commissions I can.”
White was appointed to the third ward council seat in April 2016, filling the vacancy left by Homer Bennett’s March resignation.
White was subsequently elected to a four-year term on the council in November 2016, and was reelected to his second four-year term in November 2020, running unopposed.
In addition to sitting on the council, White has served on Corunna’s downtown development authority, fire board, parks and recreation board and the James Miner River Trail board. He attended Owosso High School and owns Mid Michigan Monument in Owosso.
White’s impending resignation once again leaves the city with a vacancy in its third ward, a seat that’s proven difficult to fill in recent years, according to Mayor Chuck Kerridge.
Unlike neighboring cities Owosso and Durand, Corunna is divided into three wards, which determine its council representation. Only two council members may live in a single ward, meaning representation is split equally between the three areas of the city. However, city residents vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in, and council members serve four-year terms.
Corunna also differs from Owosso and Durand in that its mayor is elected by the public, rather than being a council member elevated by the council. The Corunna mayor serves a two-year term and only votes on council matters when there is a tie.
In addition, there are certain situations in which the mayor cannot break a tie, such as when approving the budget, adopting an ordinance or, as in the current situation, when there is an odd number of council members due to a vacant seat, City Manager Joe Sawyer said.
There must be at least four council members present at meetings, not including the mayor, and a vacancy leaves only one extra seat. Furthermore, many ordinances require a minimum of four votes for approval.
A seat in the city’s third ward remained empty for nearly three years with no applicants following Dawn Johnson’s resignation from the council in May 2017.
The council considered placing a proposal to eliminate the ward system on the March 2020 ballot, though the motion was ultimately rescinded in January 2020 after consultation with the Attorney General’s Office.
“When it went off to the Attorney General’s Office for review, they said they won’t allow charter amendment proposals to be on a presidential primary ballot,” Sawyer said. “The Attorney General also found there was one other section in the charter that referenced the ward system, so we have to incorporate that into (any future ballot) language as well.”
The third ward seat was finally filled in January 2020, with Adam Spannagel accepting the appointment from council. He was the lone applicant for the seat, and was reelected to a four-year term in November.
“We’re probably going to have to deal with the same thing that we had before, we’re going to have to start talking about doing away with the ward system,” Kerridge said Monday. “It’s a long process to do that, but if we don’t get anybody again, it’s going to be tough.”
City council applications are available at city hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St., as well as on the city’s website. Residents must be at least 18 years of age and must have lived in the city for at least one year to be eligible for appointment. For more information, contact the clerk’s office at (989) 743-3650.
