SEATTLE — Guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay, guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance, Royal Canadian navy ship HMCS Edmonton, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active participated in a parade of ships in Elliott Bay Monday to kick off the 70th annual Seattle Fleet Week.
Seattle Fleet Week 2019 is a celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet sailors and coast guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services through Friday.
“Everyone is excited to get out, interact with people and explore Seattle,” said Chief Intelligence Specialist Shela Constantineau, of Corunna. “We’re very eager to show the people what it is we do on a day to day basis.”
During Seattle Fleet Week, sailors will participate in various community relations projects, as well as host ship tours and interact with Seattleites.
“This week, Sailors are taking some time out of their primary national defense mission to come to Seattle for Fleet Week,” said Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Northwest. “This is a great opportunity for the community to see what the Navy has to offer, to tour an active Navy vessel, and meet the men and women who perform our mission.”
Events will be taking place throughout the week for Seattle Seafair Fleet Week. USS Spruance and USS Mobile Bay will be open for public tours at Pier 66, through Friday.
“I encourage people to come out to the waterfront to see the ships and get to know the men and women of your seagoing services,” Gray said. “We care a great deal about the communities in which we live and work, and do our best to support our shared environment. So, I wanted to thank the outstanding people of Washington State who continue to support their U.S. Navy.”
