CORUNNA — The city is waiving its base and improvement charges for all water and sewer customers for a four-month period to provide temporary relief to residents and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four-month waiver, spanning March through June, was approved unanimously by the Corunna City Council Monday, and will save the average city customer approximately $50 per month.
“We’ve had some savings over the years (in our water and sewer funds) and just every year those savings have piled up to the point where it’s time to do a rebate,” Sawyer said. “Many businesses have been temporarily closed and other are operating at reduced levels (because of the pandemic). Many of our residents are out of work and are waiting for benefits to arrive with an uncertain future…For our small businesses and big businesses alike, (this rebate is) pretty significant for them.”
Though the base and improvement charges for water and sewer have been temporarily waived, usage charges remain intact, according to Sawyer. For the average city customer using 5,000 gallons of water per month, the bill will remain about $30 per month.
Overall, waiving base and improvement charges will reflect a 70 to 75 percent reduction in customers’ monthly water/sewer bills, Sawyer added.
City customers will begin to notice the rebate on the first-quarter water bill, which covers January through Marc,h and is set to go out to customers next week.
The remaining savings will be reflected on the second-quarter bill, which covers April through June.
In total, the waiver will equate to approximately $105,000 in savings for city customers, or $420,000 over the four month span.
