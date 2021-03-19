CORUNNA — A 20-year-old Clinton man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning for his role in an August 2020 shooting that wounded three people.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced Michael Evans to combined terms totaling a minimum of eight years, 10 months in prison.
“We asked for the maximum sentence, and I’m happy that’s what Judge Stewart gave him,” Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said. “It sends a message you can’t just shoot at people with guns unjustifiably.”
Evans pleaded guilty in January to charges of tampering with evidence, felony firearms and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.
Koerner noted the firearms charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years. Evans must complete that sentence before starting the others.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed numerous other felony counts and a separate misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm in public.
“I fired my weapon at two people with the intent to hit them and that kind of sums it up,” Evans told Stewart at his plea hearing. “I fired it one time. I just wanted to scare them and it hit the ground. I shot the ground and hit them. It ricocheted.”
He also admitted to throwing the .22-caliber revolver into a garbage can near a store when he was about to be arrested by Owosso police.
Evans, along with Alex Letts, 20, and Spencer Ryder, 26, was charged following the incident. Police said three men were involved in a fight at an Owosso home, apparently over a drug deal.
The cases against Letts and Ryder are currently pending in circuit court.
After leaving the scene in a car, Evans fired a shot from his weapon at the ground toward three individuals. The bullet struck concrete and fragmented, peppering three people with fragments.
Evans and Ryder were arrested by Owosso police the day after the shooting. Letts later was caught by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team in Lansing.
Police said Letts had about 2 ounces of cocaine, heroin and a stolen gun with him when he was arrested. He also was wanted on a felony warrant from Clinton County for carrying a concealed weapon.
In Shiawassee County, Evans has a prior misdemeanor conviction from 2017 for resisting/obstructing a police officer.
