CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Health Department officials Saturday announced three additional people have now tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to five.
All five patients are adult males, officials said in a press release. The health department is currently working to notify people who have been in close contact with the men.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases stands at 4,650, with 111 deaths. There are no deaths locally.
“While this increase in cases may cause concern for residents in Shiawassee County, it is important to note the number of patients who test positive for COVID-19 relates to increased testing results,” the release continued. “Memorial Healthcare recently began on-site testing through its own laboratory, which allows for test results within 48 hours.”
According to the latest testing results released by the county Friday, 299 tests have been conducted at Memorial Healthcare, with 162 tests coming back negative.
No testing results were made available before press time Saturday.
The Memorial Healthcare Alternate Care Site is open on a walk-in basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for mild to moderate flu-like symptoms at 826 W. King St. in Owosso.
People with severe symptoms should call 911 or go to the emergency department. Call (989) 723-5211 before arrival, if possible.
If you have health questions or concerns related to COVID-19, please call the health department at (989) 743-2460. The line is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
