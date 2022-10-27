Former gov candidate to speak at Stand Up Shiawassee meeting

CORUNNA — Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano will be the guest speaker at the Stand Up Shiawassee monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2680 E. M-21 in Corunna.
Soldano is a chiropractor, small business owner, author, public speaker and former Western Michigan football player. He owns and operates Soldano Family Chiropractic Center in Kalamazoo and is the author of “God’s True Law: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Successful Children” according to a press release.
