CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Wednesday let stand a previous decision that found alleged killer Mark Latunski competent to stand trial, and declined to issue an order for Latunski to undergo a third psychiatric examination.
Latunski, 50, of Bennington Township, is charged with the murder and partial cannibalization of Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek in December 2019. He is currently being held at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline while awaiting trial. Jury trials in Shiawassee County have been postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Wednesday, Stewart called the request by Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin “troubling,” and did not rule on the motion; he left open the possibility of Corwin’s office conducting an independent psychiatric evaluation.
“I’m just not comfortable signing an order,” Stewart said. “There’s no controversy before the court, because it’s not required to. Perhaps you could use a subpoena or a release of information signed by your client — that would get the job done.”
Corwin did not immediately respond to phone and text messages after today’s hearing seeking comment whether his office would seek an independent evaluation.
Stewart did grant a second request from Corwin for an additional finding of “criminal responsibility” for Latunski at Wednesday’s hearing, a move Corwin described as procedural.
Latunski is facing open murder charges in connection with Bacon’s death in December 2019.
Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, found Bacon’s body in Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28. Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body.
“Troopers contacted the residence and spoke with (Latunski),” the affidavit states. “Latunski granted permission for MSP to enter and to search the residence for Mr. Bacon. A search of the residence resulted in finding Mr. Bacon hanging deceased and naked from the ceiling.”
MSP troopers said they read Latunski his Miranda rights before he allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder. He allegedly told troopers he planned to “make jerky” and “fertilize his fruit trees” with Bacon’s remains.
In February, 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson determined Latunski was not competent to stand trial and he ordered the supect to undergo treatment at the Ypsilanti psychiatric center.
His transfer to the facility was delayed until late June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After about three months of treatment, his condition apparently improved and he was then found competent at a hearing in district court Oct. 14. The case was then bound over to circuit court for trial.
If convicted of open murder, Michigan law requires a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
