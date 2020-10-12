SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The November election slate is set for countywide offices throughout Shiawassee County.
Among the countywide races are partisan elections for prosecutor, sheriff, treasurer, register of deeds, road commissioner, drain commissioner, clerk and surveyor.
What follows are biographical details on the candidates who responded to The Argus-Press’ requests for information. Candidates in contested races were asked to outline their qualifications for the position as well as explain how they would tackle major issues in the county.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Prosecutor
Scott Koerner (R)
Koerner, of Laingsburg, was appointed by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to finish the term of former Prosecutor Deana Finnegan, who retired in March. He has been with the prosecutor’s office since May 2018.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Prosecutor over your opponent?
Koerner: “I am firm, but fair. I will continue to be reasonable in evaluating and prosecuting cases. In my career, I have tried numerous jury trials including trials where children in our community were victims. I am proud to say that I helped obtain convictions on those cases and I will not tolerate sex crimes in our community.”
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Koerner: “Sexual assault against children becomes priority number one. We cannot allow children to be victimized in Shiawassee County. This is an issue that is very personal to me not only as your prosecutor but as a parent. As prosecutor I have taken this issue head on and will continue to be a voice for those who do not have voices. I will continue to pursue and prosecute criminal sexual conduct cases to protect victims and the young children from sexual abuse. I acknowledge it is not always about winning or losing, rather it is assuring justice is served and victims have their voices heard.
“During COVID, we have seen a spike of cases of domestic violence in Shiawassee County. We need to address these cases and punish to the fullest extent of the law. When we see the most vulnerable of loved ones being harmed we need to step up to the plate and send a message that we will not tolerate this in Shiawassee County. We are in the process of setting up a task force of prosecutors and attorneys to volunteer their time on this issue. We will not tolerate children, loved ones or our beloved pets being abused under any circumstances. As your county prosecutor I promise you things will change in this regard.
“Another issue that has stemmed out of control is Illegal drugs, particularly methamphetamine coming into Shiawassee County from other communities. When drugs come into Shiawassee, this creates a danger to our citizens and crime rates soar. I am glad to have strong law enforcement members working on these issues, but we need to keep moving in a direction that protects our county. This effort is a seven day per week and 24-hour a day mandate. As your prosecutor, I will continue to keep these drug dealers out of our county. At the same time, I realize addiction is also problem. I am a strong supporter of the Shiawassee County Drug Court and a member of the Drug Court Treatment Team. I will continue to help rehabilitate those who are willing as an alternative to prison. I am also a member of the Mental Health Court team and will continue to help rehabilitate those individuals as an alternative to prison.”
Robert Hinojosa (D)
Hinojosa currently practices at his own firm in Flint, which specializes in criminal defense in Genesee and Shiawassee counties. He formerly worked in the Iron, Shiawassee and Lapeer county prosecutor’s offices.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Prosecutor over your opponent?
Hinojosa: “Language is one of the most fundamental tools of a legal professional. I can convey information in clear, concise and logical terms. Written communication is important as well and I have written hundreds of briefs at the local level as well as at the appellate level. I am organized and have the problem-solving abilities that are needed to be successful. My analytical and logical reasoning skills allow me to assimilate large volumes of complex information efficiently and effectively. I have been nicknamed “The Hammer” by law enforcement officers that I have worked with because I refuse to back down and I always ensure justice is served to the best of my ability. That title tends to overshadow the fact that I am still compassionate and willing to listen. To me it is about doing what is best for the community.”
“I believe that my standard of conduct stands out among practitioners. I have always done what is required, what the law demands, even if it is not popular. I will never be influenced by political status, wealth or personal relationships.”
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Hinojosa: “The three most important issues/challenges facing the prosecutor’s office are: lack of transparency/accountability; lack of community trust; and developing a cooperative relationship between law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.
“I believe the office should be fully transparent and accountable. I will publish quarterly statistics available to the public regarding who is being charged and for what, dismissals, the outcome of the case, plea-bargain offered etc. This information needs to be available to the public because the majority of people do not have access to prosecutorial information. Most of the general public relies on memorable, unrepresentative and sensationalistic media accounts.
“There is a lack of community trust among the citizens of Shiawassee County and the prosecutor’s office … Leadership needs to end doing business behind a curtain of secrecy. I will form an advisory counsel which will encompass local business leaders, professionals, and citizens of the county to be part of the problem-solving process. Citizens need to feel that their issues are addressed and that their concerns matter. I will always be open to attending community meetings anywhere in the County when invited or requested.
“Historically, and in this county, cooperative relationships between law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office have come into conflict over prosecuting the law as well as agency reform. It is important to prioritize reform alongside ensuring public safety. Law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office work hand in hand. Depending on the quality of report written and conduct of the officers, it can make or break a case. Dismissals or denied warrants occur when requests and reports are not documented properly. I will work hand in hand with the sheriff and local police chiefs in order to provide guidance and educational materials needed. This office and all law enforcement must be proactive in crime prevention. I back the badge and will stand up for my officers; however, we must both work side by side to ensure justice is served.”
Sheriff
Brian BeGole (R)
BeGole was first elected as county sheriff in 2016, defeating Democrat Joe Ibarra in the general election, 23,077 to 10,194.
BeGole is the son of former 66th District Court Judge George BeGole. He attended Central Michigan University, Lansing Community College, and the 47th Mid-Michigan Police Academy. He has 30 years of law enforcement experience.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Sheriff over your opponent?
BeGole: “I am the only certified law enforcement in the race and have spent 24 years serving as deputy and sheriff for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. Another six years was spent working for local municipalities in Shiawassee County while earning a degree in criminal justice. In addition, I have more than 1,000 hours of continuing law enforcement education. All of this combined has resulted in real-life experience working traffic fatalities, homicides, contract negotiations, budgeting, administrative duties, natural disasters and recently, a pandemic.
“During my career I have always put public safety before politics and every day I exhibit honestly, integrity and professionalism when enforcing the law. I strive daily to be a compassionate and caring sheriff. With the help and assistance of technology and social media I have increased the accessibility of the sheriff’s office for not only assistance but also for listening to public input and comments.”
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and what is your strategy for tackling them, if reelected?
BeGole: “A. Working with the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to create a balanced budget with 15 percent cuts across the board while still maintaining road patrol, animal control and a K-9 unit. The sheriff’s office will continue to pursue alternative funding.
“B. Many current deputies are planning to retire very soon and the sheriff needs to be proactive and not reactive by finding and hiring individuals that can handle evolving issues facing law enforcement today such as cyber crimes, force de-escalation, recognizing mental health issues and dealing with health pandemics.
“C. During these recent times of uncertainty due to COVID-19 and civil protests I will always continue to balance and protect your constitutional rights, while at the same time ensuring public safety.”
Joe Ibarra (D)
Ibarra has been a reserve Owosso Police officer for more than nine years.
Ibarra has worked in the information technology field for 30 years, and owns Mid-Michigan Technology and Consulting LLC.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Sheriff over your opponent?
Ibarra: “First and foremost, I am honest and have integrity in both my personal and professional lives. I believe in transparency, which has, unfortunately, been missing under our current sheriff. My family and community deserve my absolute best, which shows in my excellent work ethic.
“I didn’t decide overnight that I wanted to run again for the office of Sheriff, it was a cumulation of events that I witnessed over the last few years, that I felt that the citizens of our community deserved more transparency, deserved more honesty and deserved more protection than what we have received. The office of sheriff is a position that holds a great deal of power with truly little oversight. The person who holds this position should be a person with high moral character, a person of honesty and integrity. I believe I am that person … As your next sheriff I promise to eliminate, in my opinion, the ‘smoke and mirrors’ you have been seeing and show you the real issues facing our county.”
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Ibarra: “The issues I believe we need to face head on are the condition of our current facility and the budget. What I can promise you is to not lay the cost of an overly inflated jail solely on the taxpayers. I can promise you that I will not overspend any amount of budget I am given. I promise to have a full independent audit done to see exactly where the money has gone in the last four years. I am fully confident that a facility can be built without the burden being put solely and directly onto the citizens of our community because of a sheriff who overspent in his previous years.
“I also want to point out that there are highly qualified individuals presently employed within our sheriff’s department and 911 Center who are underutilized and underappreciated. I believe by utilizing the resources we have from within we can and will expand into a more versatile department. We have some of the greatest hardworking deputies and dispatchers that could do so much more for our community. I have some programs and initiatives that I will bring with me that will enhance the operations of the sheriff’s office without being a burden on the taxpayers.”
Treasurer
Julie Sorenson (R)
Sorenson, of Rush Township, is the incumbent, and is seeking her first full term since being appointed treasurer in October 2019 to finish the term of former Treasurer Thomas Dwyer, who resigned.
She was the Rush Township treasurer from 2004 to 2017, when she was hired as Shiawassee County Chief deputy treasurer.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Treasurer over your opponent?
Sorenson: “My ability to multitask and my experience, dedication, care for the public and professionalism make me the best candidate for Shiawassee County Treasurer.
“I am a dedicated employee with a good work ethic. I did not miss a day during ‘COVID.’ Even when county staff were working half days and on furlough, I came in to answer phones and take care of daily business.
“I enjoy working with the public and helping those in need. I don’t want to see anybody lose their home. If a homeowner needs more help than we can give, I try to connect them with an agency that can. We are now accepting partial payments as well as online payments making it easier for people to keep up on their taxes … I am professional and would continue to represent Shiawassee County well.”
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s Office and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Sorenson: “The biggest challenge, I see, that has been an issue for the treasurer’s office is the bank reconciliation. Previously, due to staffing changes, it was not kept up to date in the treasurer’s office. Then, in April 2019, the county switched software programs and the installation team did not set up our banking properly. Through quite a process, our office has since reconciled more than 50 bank accounts in the general ledger. We will keep it up. This won’t be an issue going forward.”
Yvette Pickler (D)
Pickler, a Democrat from Caledonia Township, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and an associate’s degree in accounting, and is a “proud auto worker.”
Pickler has been married for 32 years to husband Morris Pickler, and the couple have two sons, Josh and Zak.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Treasurer over your opponent?
Pickler: “I believe my two degrees, along with my everyday experience, combine to give me an advantage as I will bring both my accounting and computer knowledge to the county and will look to ensure that the programs are running smoothly and that the office is using technology to keep them up to date.
“I also bring with me the knowledge of working with a board of 24 members and dealing with a budget and state mandated audits from working for the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society. This position required me to work closely with 24 board members and stay within budget limits along with working closely with the executive board to create the yearly budget. Along with that I, like others, must balance my personal and farm accounts and bring the common sense of doing so to the office.”
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s Office and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Pickler: “One of the most important items is getting the books in-line and all monies accounted for so that the county commissioners know how much money is available and can set and keep a budget. Along with this comes the state audit that needs to be completed on time and accurately.
“(Additionally,) what I would like to see the treasurer’s office tackle is setting up a land bank for the county. I know this would be time consuming, but the time and effort would help the county and would be well worth the effort.”
Clerk
Caroline Wilson (R), unopposed
Wilson defeated former Clerk Lori Braid in the 2016 primary election and was unopposed in the 2016 general election.
Before taking over as clerk, Wilson worked for 21 years with the Shiawassee County Friend of the Court, the last nine as office manager.
Wilson has been married to husband David for 27 years. The couple have two sons, Cameron and Avery.
Surveyor
William Wascher (R), unopposed
William Wascher, a Republican from Owosso, is the incumbent and was unopposed in both the primary and will be again in the general election.
He was elected in 2012 and won reelection in 2016 without opposition.
Register of Deeds
Lori Kimble (R), unopposed
Kimble ran unopposed in the primary and will be in the general election as she seeks her fifth term as the Shiawassee County Register of Deeds. She was first elected to the position in 2004.
She previously worked for the Shiawassee County Friend of the Court and the Circuit Court Clerk, with 36 years of experience.
She and her husband John live in Owosso and have two children, Karly and Branson.
Road Commissioner
John Michalec (D), unopposed
A Caledonia Township resident, Michalec is a graduate of Owosso High School, spent three years in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and also attended Baker College of Owosso.
Michalec worked more than 14 years at the Shiawassee County Road Commission in various positions, including laborer, highway (trunkline) maintenance worker, district truck driver and sign shop worker.
Drain Commissioner
Tony Newman (D), unopposed
Newman is running for this fourth term in office.
Prior to serving as commissioner, Newman was a Hazelton Township trustee, and worked for the Shiawassee County Road Commission for 10 years.
