CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Democrats’ eegular meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and via Zoom.
Former State Rep. Sam Singh is the guest speaker.
For those who wish to attend in person, the meeting is in the basement of the Corunna Community Center, 211 Emma Drive.
Those attending should be fully vaccinated and wear a mask while inside
If you would like to attend virtually and are not on the mailing list, email chair@shiawasseedems.org. A Zoom meeting link will be sent out Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.