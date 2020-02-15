Parolee who assaulted woman sent back to prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to additional prison time Friday morning for committing criminal sexual conduct only one week after being paroled from prison in July 2019.
“You were charged with a CSC-3, which carries a maximum of 15 years,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told Christian Harris, 22, before imposing the sentence. “By the court’s count, Mr. Harris, you made it exactly one week before assaulting your victim.”
Stewart sent Harris to prison for two years, eight months to four years on a CSC-4 (habitual offender-third notice) charge. Harris must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. He received no credit for time served, since he was on parole at the time of the offense.
Additionally, due to Harris being on parole, the newer sentence will not begin until he finishes his original term for 2017 felony convictions for delivery/manufacture of marijuana.
Harris was paroled from prison July 9, 2019, and assaulted the victim July 16, 2019. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
He was charged with CSC-3 by prosecutors Aug. 26, 2019, and was arrested Sept. 11, 2019. At his arraignment the following day in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan, Harris pleaded not guilty. However, since he was on parole, he was returned to prison on a parole violation.
Friday, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deana Finnegan asked the court to impose a prison term.
“This man was out of prison seven days when he committed this offense,” Finnegan said. “To do the things he did to this young woman, it boggles the mind. In light of what this man has done, I ask the court to sentence him to the very top of the guidelines. That is not going to heal the victim, but it will give her some satisfaction to know that reporting this was the right thing to do, and he is receiving punishment for his crime, and there will be a healing process for her as part of that.”
Defense attorney Doug Corwin asked the court to stay within sentencing guidelines.
Stewart, however, noted that without a plea agreement in place, Harris could have potentially faced significantly more prison time.
“The court finds your low chance of rehabilitation an aggravating factor,” Stewart said. “Your description of the offense … you said you were so intoxicated and blacked out and don’t remember. Given your guilty plea, your claim of lack of memory appears to be an attempt to minimize your crime.
“In closing, you’re 22 years old. There’s a lot of life in front of you. This is not a life sentence,” he said. “You have to figure it out. Do you want to be in prison for the rest of your life, or you want to move ahead? I don’t know. You’ve got some decisions to make.”
