CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Democratic Party will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be a hybrid event, with both in-person and virtual attendance via Zoom available.
For those wishing to attend in person, the meeting will take place at the McCurdy Park Event Center in the basement community room, 457 Emma Drive in Corunna. The party asks those attending in person be vaccinated and boosted.
If you would like to attend via Zoom, and have not received a previous Zoom invitation, please email chair@shiawasseedems.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.