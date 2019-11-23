Felon caught with firearm receives additional prison time

CORUNNA — A Perry man already serving a prison sentence for assaulting and fleeing/eluding police was sentenced Friday to at least an additional two years, 10 months for felony possession of a loaded shotgun and ammunition.
Michael Keener, 49, was sentenced by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a felon. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. Keener was credited with 18 days served toward his sentence.
According to Michigan’s Online Tracking Information System (OTIS), Keener began serving his current prison term March 18. The minimum term he will serve is one year, eight months, up to five years. That sentence must be completed before the sentence imposed Friday begins.
Prosecutors filed the charges after a March 4 traffic stop by Michigan State Police, during which they found Keener, who has four felony and 21 misdemeanor convictions, had a loaded shotgun in his vehicle. A warrant was issued April 26, and court records indicate Keener was arraigned Aug. 23 in 66th District Court; he pleaded not guilty.
Keener pleaded guilty to the charges Sept. 26 and as part of his plea, prosecutors dismissed one count of felony firearms.
Friday, defense attorney Adam Pfeiffer said Keener only had the weapon in his vehicle because it had been a gift from his father, and Keener was taking it to a friend’s for safekeeping while he served his current prison term. Pfeiffer asked the court to impose a term of probation.
“What he wanted to do was get a gift that his father got for him when he was 16 years old,” Pfeiffer said. “It had great sentimental value to him.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan called Keener’s record “abysmal,” and noted his prior criminal convictions and failed terms of probation. She added Keener had lready served several prison terms for OWI and probation or parole violations, and asked Stewart to impose a prison term.
“He has been convicted numerous times for resisting/obstructing a police officer,” Finnegan said. “What we have is a man that has become very user-friendly to our system.”
Keener claimed most of his charges have been the result of alcoholism. He asked Stewart for probation.
“I recognize the problems and issues I’ve had,” Keener said. “I’ve been successful with my business, with my life, but I can’t control the alcoholism. I wish I had an answer. I’m not a stupid person. I just struggle with it.”
“The problem I have is that you claim you were moving a shotgun you got from your father,” Stewart said. “The reason why I don’t believe that is because you had five in the tube and one in the chamber. Nobody moves a gift or an item you’re trying to save or store. You don’t do that. I have a real problem with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.