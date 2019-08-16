CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has approved complying with a request from the State 911 Committee to return an overpayment made by Central Dispatch to the county.
Commissioners voted unanimously to return the overpayment of $458,913, on a schedule to be determined by the board.
Regarding a related discussion at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting about possibly lowering the 911 surcharge paid countywide to support Central Dispatch, commissioners indicated Thursday they are still gathering pertinent information before continuing the discussion.
In July, an audit examining payments by Central Dispatch to the Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) showed that Central Dispatch overpaid by $458,913.
The audit revealed that a number of Sheriff’s Office employees were incorrectly grouped with 911 employees as a MERS division. As a result, Central Dispatch was overcharged from 2014 to 2016. The improper practice dates back about 20 years, commissioners have said.
Central Dispatch making MERS payments for non-911 employees was problematic because 911 is a separate financial entity from the county.
Funding for the county’s 911 system, generated by a $2.65 per month surcharge on cell and home phones, is strictly dedicated to 911 operations.
In February 2017, the amount of Central Dispatch’s MERS contributions increased threefold by the county’s former finance director because it appeared 911 was paying less than its share, county officials have said.
The spike in MERS payments raised a red flag for some 911 board members. Since the problem came to light, Central Dispatch has stopped being overcharged and the county has been making MERS payments from the general fund for the incorrectly grouped non-911 employees.
Central Dispatch, which receives about $1.9 million per year in surcharges, had been paying $91,000 per month into the MERS fund: $8,000 for current employees and $83,000 toward unfunded retirement liability obligations.
The county as a whole pays about $125,000 per month to the MERS fund for current employees, and $175,000 per month for its unfunded retirement liability obligations. The Sheriff’s Office currently pays roughly half of the total amount.
MERS oversees the county’s defined benefit pension plan. Municipalities or companies with such plans are required to fund the plans against the amount of benefits expected to be paid out to retirees. Unfunded liabilities are amounts a municipality deferred paying previously to fund pension plan benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.