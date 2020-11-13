Man who cut tether receives prison time

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for cutting off his tether while on parole for a drug charge.
Casey Chapman, 35, was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison, and was ordered to pay court costs and fines. Since he was on parole, he was not given credit for any time served while awaiting the disposition of his case. He was also ordered to undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence.
Stewart noted before imposing sentence that Chapman had numerous prior opportunities to attend inpatient treatment for drug addiction. Chapman was originally scheduled to be sentenced a week ago, and was considered for one of the county’s treatment courts, but his prior record of noncompliance was too extensive, officials said.
“Your record is more than our treatment courts can handle,” Stewart said. “I wish that Drug Court or Swift and Sure or some other treatment court was available when you got started. Maybe if we would have caught you then, things would have been different. But this is where we’re at and what we have.”
Chapman said he appreciated Stewart attempting to get him enrolled in one of the treatment courts, though that didn’t happen.
“Something’s gotta give,” Chapman said. “I’m 35. It’s time for me to grow up. I’m sick of it. I’m just tired of it. I appreciate it though, you trying to take a chance to help me and it didn’t pan out.”
Chapman was charged July 7 after he cut off his electronic monitoring device in June and absconding from parole. He was arraigned on the felony charge Sept. 8 before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty and has been lodged at the jail since that date. Chapman pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing in circuit court Sept. 22.
Defense attorney John Ryan asked the court for a sentence that included time in the Shiawassee County Jail, followed by probation and/or inpatient treatment. Ryan also asked Stewart to leave open the possibility of a boot camp-style program, which he approved. Any determination on Chapman’s participation will be determined by the department of corrections.
“The major problem Mr. Chapman has is he’s a drug addict,” Ryan told Stewart. “Without structure, he kind of falls apart. Given COVID, while he was on parole, I’m not sure he had that structure… If you just send him to prison for two years, he’s going to come out substantially the same person.”
Stewart noted Chapman’s record includes 15 drug uses, seven curfew violations and four instances of absconding.
“You said you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Stewart told Chapman, “you’ll be back and we’ll see.”
In Shiawassee County, Chapman has numerous prior felony and misdemeanor convictions for theft, drug and alcohol-related crimes that date back to at least 2006. He could also potentially face additional incarceration since he was on parole at the time he cut off his tether.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.