Owosso/Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk canceled

CORUNNA — The 17th annual Owosso/Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk has been canceled due to the coronavirus, organizers said this week.
The 3 1/2-mile walk — from Curwood Castle Park to McCurdy Park — was originally scheduled for Sept. 7, with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast to follow inside the Community Center. Proceeds from the event would have gone toward the maintenance and improvement of the James S. Miner Trail.
“We really teetered back and forth with it,” event coordinator Donna Kerridge said. “Ultimately, we just feel it’s best for everybody (to cancel). People’s health and well-being is what’s important.”
The inability to properly social distance the bus shuttle service — which would have taken participants back to Owosso from McCurdy Park — was a key factor in the decision, as was the uncertainty surrounding what health and safety measures would be required for the pancake breakfast, Kerridge said.
She encourages folks to walk the river trail at their leisure, so long as they practice social distancing.
“I truly enjoy watching the families and people enjoying each other, embracing Labor Day,” Kerridge said. “They’re still free to walk the beautiful trail that we have.”
