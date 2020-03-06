Suspect rejects plea in meth case

CORUNNA — An Owosso man charged with felony delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors Thursday morning, and will face trial Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court.
Noah Kuchar, 37, was charged with delivery/manufacture of meth (habitual offender-fourth notice) in March 2019. He could have pleaded guilty to the delivery/manufacture charge, and the habitual offender-fourth notice would have been dismissed.
Kuchar’s attorney Ed Farrell requested Judge Matthew Stewart adjourn further proceedings because Kuchar was assaulted in the jail several weeks ago and sustained a broken right arm, broken right orbital bone in his face, a broken nose and numerous other injuries that required surgery.
Kuchar, he claimed, did not fight back to avoid the possibility of further charges being filed against him. Thursday, his arm was in a sling, and both his eyes were still blackened from his nose being broken.
“My client doesn’t think he can go through the rigors of a trial,” Farrell said. “I’m requesting an adjournment because of the medical issues he has had.”
Stewart denied Farrell’s motion, noting Kuchar seemed aware of his surroundings Thursday, and noted Kuchar has been lodged in the jail since November.
“Appearance-wise, Mr. Kuchar seems able to answer questions and articulate,” Stewart said. “Justice delayed is justice denied. I’d just as soon get this matter moving. You seem OK to me.”
Stewart scheduled Kuchar’s case for trial at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court.
Kuchar, following his March arrest did not appear for his arraignment, and a warrant was issued.
He was eventually arrested and arraigned Aug. 14, 2019, before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson. He pleaded not guilty.
Court records indicate Kuchar has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail since Nov. 14, 2019.
Delivery/manufacture of meth is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Kuchar has numerous prior felony and misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County dating back to at least 2005, which could impact the length of any potential sentence he receives if convicted.
