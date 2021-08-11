CORUNNA — An Owosso man has accepted a $95,000 settlement from the city of Corunna’s insurance carrier for a November 2020 “unlawful arrest.”
According to a press release from attorney Glen Lenhoff, who represents Matthew Wrosch, his client had planned to file a federal lawsuit against the city of Corunna alleging violations of his First and Fourth Amendment rights. The city’s insurance carrier then agreed to the $95,000 settlement.
“Mr. Wrosch, a citizen journalist, learned through his police scanner that a man was threatening to commit suicide. Wrosch went to the scene and positioned himself far away from the transmission tower and video-recorded the incident with a zoom lens,” a press release from Lenhoff said. “Wrosch videoed this incident. Thousands of people saw it. Like in the George Floyd case, police misconduct was discovered because of a video.”
Wrosch was arrested by former Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros on Nov. 19, 2020, when Wrosch, who runs the “Michigan Constitutional Crusader” YouTube page, was filming a suicidal man who had climbed a transmission tower in Corunna.
Chiros told Wrosch to leave the scene several times. Wrosch continued to refuse and Chiros finally arrested Wrosch for interference and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Wrosh protested, telling Chiros “you’re violating my rights.”
“Listen, I could give a f—- about your rights right now,” Chiros says in the video. “I’m not politically correct. So shove that up your a—. I could give a f—- less what you think. You understand? I’m worried about that guy jumping off that God-d—- (tower). I don’t need you here doing this s—-. So you’re going to jail. You’re going to learn the hard way. I told you about four times.”
“No, you’re going to learn the hard way,” Wrosch replied.
“F—- you,” Chiros said, and cuffed Wrosch before walking him to a MSP cruiser. Wrosch was then transported to the Shiawassee County Jail by MSP, booked and kept overnight before being released the next morning after prosecutors declined to issue a warrant.
Following Wrosch’s arrest, the video was widely shared on social media, and the city of Corunna was inundated with phone calls, voicemails, emails and Facebook messages seeking the suspension or firing of Chiros. The city and Corunna Police Facebook pages were taken down immediately following the incident, and the city council voted to fire Chiros.
Clayton Butcher, 25, the man who climbed the tower, was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison in May for stalking his ex-girlfriend and disseminating “revenge porn” online after their relationship ended.
Wrosch was also charged in Oakland County in April with disturbing a school, creating a disturbance at a school, failure to leave upon request, and resisting/obstructing a police officer for a similar incident at a school in Holly.
