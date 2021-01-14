Former Corunna FFA Alumni treasurer charged with embezzlement

CORUNNA — The former Corunna FFA Alumni Chapter treasurer has been charged with felony embezzlement for allegedly siphoning approximately $15,000 from the organization in 2018.
Kevin Gadd, 35, of Durand, was charged in November 2020 with one felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000-$20,000 following an investigation by Corunna police.
According to Corunna Superintendent John Fattal, there were discrepancies in the FFA Alumni treasurer’s account, and officals contacted police in late 2018.
“At this time, the situation is pending review by the county prosecutor’s office,” Fattal said in an email. “We are currently working with the authorities and are not making any further comments at this time.”
According to an individual familiar with the situation, treasurer Gadd was “unorganized.” The group did not notice he allegedly used FFA funds for ATM withdrawals, purchases at Gamestop and Taco Bell. He was in charge of scholarship dinner and 50/50 raffle funds.
Gadd was arraigned Nov. 16, 2020, in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Gadd. His case was bound over to 35th Circuit Court Dec. 18, 2020, after he waived a preliminary exam.
The next scheduled circuit court hearing is 8 a.m. Friday for a pretrial conference, which is conducted in chambers between attorneys and is not public.
In Michigan, felony embezzlement of $1,000-$20,000 is punishable by up to five years in prison, as well as a fine of $10,000 or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
Gadd has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. He was sued by the National Collegiate Student Loan Trust for $16,681.26 in 2013, and another company in 2020 for $3,422.77. He was also evicted from Lakeview Estates in 2013 for non-payment of rent.
