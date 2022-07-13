OAKLAND COUNTY — A Corunna man was arrested July 6 in Oakland County during an undercover sex sting operation; he now faces numerous felonies and up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
John Erwin Dingens, 61, was apprehended by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team and Computer Crimes Unit. Also arrested were Richard August Prausa, 45, of Clarkston, and Fazlollah Farz Haritash, 64, of Farmington Hills, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The men allegedly traveled to meet up with a girl younger than 16 for sex, but were instead met by police.
“Weeks ago, we arrested individuals for targeting young people for sex,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in the press release. “At that time, I said, ‘If you target kids, we are going to target you.’ Apparently some people need to be told more than once. We will hold these predators accountable.”
The sheriff is referring to a similar operation conducted by his department in June.
The three men arrested July 6 were taken into custody at an undisclosed location in Independence Township. They were released Saturday after being arraigned in 52-1 District Court in Novi and posting bonds. As part of those bonds, the three men are prohibited from having any contact with children.
Each is charged with child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
