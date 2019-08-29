CORUNNA — An Owosso woman was charged by prosecutors Wednesday with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony, and maintaining a drug house, a high court misdemeanor.
Aimee Lee, 21, was arrested following an investigation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) raid on her residence in June.
The investigation found that Lee was the leaseholder at the Washington Street residence where undercover officers from MAGNET made several controlled drug buys. Following those purchases, MAGNET obtained a search warrant for the apartment. The substances seized and purchased by undercover officers were sent to the Michigan State crime lab, where they tested positive as meth, according to a MAGNET representative.
A warrant for Lee’s arrest was issued Aug. 20, and she was arrested during a traffic stop by Owosso police Tuesday without incident and lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Lee was arraigned in 66th District Court Wednesday by Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Clarkson set a $10,000 cash/surety bond. Lee is currently listed as an inmate at the jail.
Her next appearances in district court are scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a probable cause conference and 1:15 p.m. Sept. 10 for a preliminary examination.
Delivery/manufacture of meth is punishable in Michigan by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. Maintaining a drug house carries a two-year possible term, as well as a possible fine of $25,000. Lee has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
Lee’s boyfriend Frank Marecek, 36, of Owosso, was arrested and charged following the MAGNET raid in June with delivery/manufacture of meth, two counts of felony firearms and tampering with evidence. Court records show he posted a $50,000 surety bond June 26. His next scheduled court appearance is at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday for a settlement conference.
