CORUNNA — An elderly disabled local woman filed a federal civil lawsuit against the manager and owner of Cavalier Greene Apartments for failing to provide her with a designated handicapped parking spot in 2021.
Now, the defendants in the suit have offered the woman, who requested her name not be used, a settlement. The terms of most civil settlements are subject to non-disclosure agreements.
The lawsuit was filed in Michigan’s Eastern District of federal court by Fair Housing Center attorney Daniel Gwinn. According to federal court records, the case was dismissed after the confidential settlement was reached.
“After years of litigating cases under the Fair Housing Act, we continue to be astonished at the number of defendants who are unaware of or disregard their legal obligations to provide equal opportunity in housing to Michigan citizens,” Gwinn said. “Our efforts in federal court have proved to be a much-needed avenue for relief for our clients who have suffered from the effects of housing discrimination.”
“A Corunna resident with a mobility impairment contacted the FHC after her landlord at Cavalier Greene Apartments refused to provide her with a designated accessible parking space near the entrance to her apartment,” a press release from the Fair Housing Center saiid. “While the case began as a simple request for reasonable accommodation for her physical disability, it went on to include months of stalling on the part of the management company, Woda Cooper, and threats of retaliation from the manager, Penny Lalonde.”
According to the lawsuit, Lalonde told the plaintiff that her lease might not be renewed or that she may have to be moved to a different unit, although none were available at that time.
The woman’s lawsuit was the first FHC lawsuit in Shiawassee County, and was assigned to U.S. Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis. The plaintiff accepted a monetary settlement and was given a reserved handicapped space and sign.
“We formally added Shiawassee County to our service area in 2021,” said FHC Director of Investigations Jessica Ortiz Farley. “And we hope stories like this will help get the word out to residents of Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Owosso, Perry, and the rest of the county that they can turn to the Fair Housing Center of Southeast and Mid Michigan if they suspect they’ve been discriminated against in the rental, sale, or financing of housing.”
Gwinn added that his law firm “stands ready to litigate violations of the Fair Housing Act to ensure Michigan citizens receive the full benefit of their federally protected rights to equal opportunity in housing.”
The Fair Housing Center of Southeast and Mid Michigan, founded in 1992, actively protects the civil rights of those who are discriminated against in the rental, sale, or financing of housing through investigation, education, advocacy, and legal action.
