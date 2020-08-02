SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Tuesday’s primary election features a slate of unopposed races for county office nominations.
None of the candidates for countywide office face challengers in the primary, meaning they will advance to the November general election regardless of how many votes they may receive.
Among the countywide races are the nonpartisan 35th Circuit Court, as well as partisan elections for prosecutor, register of deeds, road commissioner, sheriff, drain commissioner, treasurer, clerk and surveyor. Here’s a look at this week’s races.
Prosecutor
Two candidates are vying to be Shiawassee County’s Prosecutor: Republican Scott Koerner and Democrat Robert Hinojosa. Both are unopposed in their respective primaries and will face off in the general election.
Koerner, 48, of Laingsburg, was appointed by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to finish the term of former Prosecutor Deana Finnegan, who retired in March. He has been with the prosecutor’s office since May 2018.
Prior to that, Koerner worked in the Chicago area in private practice, before moving to Michigan.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business adminstration from Grand Valley State, and obtained his law degree from the John Marshall Law School. He has been married to wife Kelly for 24 years, and has two children, Kaitlyn and Zachary.
Hinojosa, 47, currently pratices at his own firm in Flint, which specializes in criminal defense in Genesee and Shiawassee counties. He formerly worked in the Iron, Shiawassee and Lapeer county prosecutor’s offices.
“No more secrets. No more dirty backroom deals,” Hinojosa wrote in an email, and added he would publish online all prosecution data. “I will work to stamp out injustice by ending mass incarceration and not locking up someone just suspected of a crime, reform the cash bail system, stop criminalizing poverty addiction, mental health and racial inequalities, stop over-charging and stop the special treatment certain individuals receive.”
Hinojosa graduated from Muskegon Oakridge High School, then Grand Valley State and Cooley Law School. He has been married to his wife Amy for almost seven years, and has one daughter, Sara, and three stepchildren, Blaine, Charlie and Iley.
Sheriff
Incumbent Republican Sheriff Brian BeGole is unopposed in the primary, as is Democrat Joe Ibarra. BeGole was first elected in 2016, defeating Ibarra in the general election.
BeGole, 50, of Perry, is married to Tammy, and is the son of former 66th District Court Judge George BeGole. He attended Central Michigan University, Lansing Community College, and the 47th Mid-Michigan Police Academy. He has almost 30 years of law enforcement experience.
In an email, BeGole pointed to numerous initiatives undertaken since he assumed office, including restoring hunter’s safety and the jail’s “Inside View” program, expanding animal control to villages and cities, creating the jail garden, hiring a K-9 deputy, expanding jail work detail crews and hiring the first-ever Sheriff’s Office chaplain.
“(I have) made countless improvements to the services provided by the Sheriff’s Office and added on even more,” BeGole said via email. “Right now is certainly not the time for non-certified law enforcement individuals to be seeking the position of sheriff with the hope of on-the-job training.”
Ibarra, 46, has been a reserve Owosso Police officer for more than nine years.
In 2016, he lost to BeGole, 23,077 to 10,194.
Ibarra has worked in the information technology field for 30 years, and owns Mid-Michigan Technology and Consulting LLC.
“We need a sheriff that will uphold the law and not turn a blind eye when it comes to his friends,” Ibarra said in an email,“and not show favoritism to any business or person, and to be 100 percent transparent with the citizens of the county — and stop wasteful spending.”
Ibarra lives in Caledonia Township, and has been married to his wife Erin for 21 years. The couple have one daughter, Erin, and two dogs, Grace and Cali.
He is president of Community Radio Watch, a nonprofit organization that helps local municipalities with traffic control, missing persons, parades and other activities.
Treasurer
Republican Julie Sorenson, 60, of Rush Township, is the incumbent, and is seeking her first full term since being appointed treasurer in October 2019 to finish the term of former Treasurer Thomas Dwyer, who resigned. Sorenson is unopposed in the primary.
She was the Rush Township treasurer from 2004 to 2017, when she was hired as Shiawassee County Chief deputy treasurer.
“I am enjoying the challenge of the job. There have been a number of changes in the last year, moving the office forward,” Sorenson said. “I enjoy working with the public and hope to continue serving the people of Shiawassee County.”
Sorenson holds an associate’s degree in dental hygiene from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She worked in that field for about 10 years.
She and her husband Alan have been married for 37 years. They have four children, Eric, Brian, Amy (West) and Leslie, and are expecting their first grandchild in September.
Yvette Pickler, 52, a Democrat from Caledonia Township, also is running unopposed in the primary, and will challenge Sorenson in the general election.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and an associate’s degree in accounting, and is a “proud auto worker.”
Pickler has been married for 32 years to husband Morris Pickler, and the couple have two sons, Josh and Zak.
“I am running for treasurer because I have concerns, like most residents of the county, that there is a lack of transparency and proper accounting practices being conducted within the treasurer’s office. Year after year the books aren’t reconciled and mandated audits are always late,” she said.
County Clerk
Republican Caroline Wilson is running unopposed in both the primary and general election for Shiawassee County clerk. She has held that position since January 2017, after defeating former Clerk Lori Braid in the 2016 primary election and running unopposed in the general election.
Before taking over as clerk, Wilson worked for 21 years with the Shiawassee County Friend of the Court, the last nine as office manager.
Wilson said she is running to “continue the momentum of the positive movement in Shiawassee County with collaborative efforts put forth by our elected officials and to continue the team building that has taken place amongst local municipalities.”
“I truly believe in hard work and working together with other public servants for the betterment of our county. Four years ago I promised honesty, integrity and transparency. I have fulfilled those promises and look forward to continuing these traits in my second term,” Wilson said via email.
Wilson, 55, has been married to husband David for 27 years. The couple have two sons, Cameron and Avery.
Register of Deeds
Republican Lori Kimble is unopposed in the primary and general election as she seeks her fifth term as the Shiawassee County Register of Deeds. She was first elected to the position in 2004.
She previously worked for the Shiawassee County Friend of the Court and the Circuit Court Clerk, with 36 years of experience.
““I have always taken great pride in providing top quality customer service, efficient recording of documents and secure storage of Shiawassee County historical land records,” Kimble said in an email.
She and her husband John live in Owosso and have two children, Karly and Branson.
Road Commissioner
John Michalec is unopposed in the primary election.
A Caledonia Township resident, he is a graduate of Owosso High School, spent three years in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and also attended Baker College of Owosso.
Michalec worked more than 14 years at the Shiawassee County Road Commission in various positions, including laborer, highway (trunkline) maintenance worker, district truck driver and sign shop worker.
Surveyor
William Wascher, a Republican from Owosso, is the incumbent and is unopposed in both the primary and general elections.
He was elected in 2012 and won reelection in 2016 without opposition.
Drain Commissioner
Democrat Tony Newman is running for this fourth term in office. He has no opponent in either the primary or general election.
Prior to serving as commissioner, Newman was a Hazelton Township trustee, and worked for the Shiawassee County Road Commission for 10 years.
35th Circuit Court Judge
Judge Matthew Stewart is running unopposed for Shiawassee County Circuit Court judge in the nonpartisan race. Stewart was elected to his first term in 2014, defeating former Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deana Finnegan.
Stewart followed former Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco, who retired in 2014.
