Part of the team

VENICE TWP. — Brad Axtell is the new chief of the Venice Township Fire Department, with which his father, two uncles and a cousin also served.
Axtell, 45, joined the department 23 years ago, moving up the ranks as lieutenant, captain and, for the past year, assistant fire chief.
Earlier this month, he was tapped by the Venice Township Board to take over the top spot from retiring Dave Ballard.
“We have a very good, young and dedicated fire department and we are looking forward to continued strong leadership with Brad,” Township Supervisor Kevin Kingsbury said.
“I was honored,” Axtell said. “I know it’s going to be a lot more work, but it’s worth it.”
The fire chief, a paid on-call position, is in charge of day-to-day operations, paperwork, hiring and has many other duties, including working fires.
With many longtime Venice Township firefighters recently retiring, the force of 22 men and women is predominantly younger.
“Hopefully, that means they’ll be here a while,” Axtell said.
The department, based on Lennon Road at New Lothrop Road, boasts six fire trucks and handles fires within Venice Township and part of Lennon. The crew also provides coverage to the portion of Lennon located in Genesee County’s Clayton Township.
Axtell said he’s aiming to use the same approach to overseeing the department as Ballard did and former chief Bill Baker did before him.
“I want to keep it moving forward,” Axtell said. “That’s what Dave did when Bill Baker stepped down, and that’s what I hope to do.”
Ballard, 58, was fire chief for five years and assistant chief for 15 years before making the decision to step down from the top role.
“I’m going to retire from the fire department (all together) soon and I wanted to help with the transition and keep us going in the right direction,” Ballard explained. “It’s time for the young people to take over.”
As old neighbors, Ballard said he has known Axtell since the younger man was 5 years old.
“This is going to be Brad’s first responsible leader role,” he said. “He’s gone to all of his classes, and he’ll do really good.”
Joining the department more than two decades ago was a natural move for Axtell, and not only because of his family’s legacy of service.
“I was always around the fire hall. I knew all the guys,” he said. “When you grow up in a small town like this, you know everybody.”
Axtell was raised in Lennon and attended Durand schools. He manages Durand Auto Parts, where he’s worked for 20 years.
He and his wife, Becky Axtell, have a son, Trevor, 13. In his spare time, Brad Axtell enjoys working on old cars, including his 1971 Pontiac LeMans.
When he’s working with the fire department, Axtell sees himself as a member of a team.
“When I was approached about being chief, I thought, ‘Why not?’” Axtell said. “It’s the next rank up. But there’s really no difference in what your title is. We all do the same job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.