CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office soon will have a new prisoner transport van, one officials say will save time and money.
Thursday, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a new van for $51,830.
The van, a 2020 Ford Transit 350 LR cargo van outfitted with a Havis Prisoner Transport Insert, will be purchased from Signature Ford of Perry. The money will come from the Sheriff’s Office Capital Outlay fund.
According to Undersheriff Robert Brancheau, the purchase means the Sheriff’s Office won’t be able to purchase a cruiser this year, which would have cost about $42,000 fully outfitted.
He said the biggest benefit of the van is the Sheriff’s Office will be able to transport both male and female inmates at the same time because the van includes a divider separating the vehicle into three different sections, each with its own camera.
Brancheau said the vehicle will save the county money and time because deputies now won’t have to make multiple trips to prisons to transport male and female inmates.
The current transport was purchased in 2010 and has about 100,000 miles on it.
Brancheau said the Sheriff’s Office is considering transferring that van to a different department, possibly the probate court, for use.
Now that the purchase has been approved, the Sheriff’s Office should take possession of the van in 60 to 90 days.
