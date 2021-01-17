Fiddler’s Green director resigns post

CORUNNA — Eric Motz has resigned as director of the veterans housing community Fiddler’s Green, citing a “difference in mission” between himself and the organization’s investors.
Motz, a 15-year veteran who saw combat, was instrumental in the creation of Fiddler’s Green, working to establish the organization’s facilities in Bad Axe, and more recently, Corunna, occupying the former county medical care facility at 729 S. Norton St.
Motz stepped down from his post Dec. 31, with Bethany Frechette taking over as the organization’s director moving forward. Frechette declined to comment on the circumstances of Motz’s departure.
Motz said a key factor in his decision to leave had to do with “money becoming more of a focus than the veterans.”
“(The investors were) looking for rent from the veterans and I was trying to connect the dots, you know, how can I make this happen where we can cover the cost? I just wasn’t given enough time to do that,” Motz said.
Fiddler’s Green entered into a $500,000 purchase agreement with the city for the former county medical care facility in December 2019, and began renovating the space after closing on the property in late January 2020.
The organization — providing short-term, long-term and transitional housing for veterans — was set to unveil its first phase of renovations at the former medical care facility and welcome its first group of veterans in late April 2020, but a declining tenant load at the existing facility in Bad Axe, coupled with a lack of small business aid, brought things to a standstill, according to Motz.
The 63,177-square-foot Corunna facility remained relatively dormant through the summer months — until mid-August when Motz decided to take matters into his own hands, financing the remaining upgrades out of his own pocket to get the facility up and running for veterans in need.
Fiddler’s Green also received a financial break, courtesy of the Corunna City Council, in September, as council members voted unanimously to delay the veterans housing community’s land contract payments and interest at the Corunna site for 12 months, allowing employees to focus on completing renovations at the facility.
Since opening in mid-September, Fiddler’s Green has welcomed nearly 30 veterans into the Corunna facility, according to Motz, who cited community support as the key to the facility’s success.
Motz said he’s currently working on a business plan, in partnership with a few nonprofits, to begin a similar venture in support of veterans elsewhere, though the project will be on a much smaller scale.
Looking back on his time with Fiddler’s Green, Motz said he’s thankful.
“I wish the staff, and most importantly, the veterans at Fiddler’s Green the very best,” he said.
