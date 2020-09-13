SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Most area residents are facing a property tax deadline as summer bills come due, but because of the pandemic some people aren’t able to come up with the money.
“It’s slower,” Owosso Township Treasurer June Cudney said this week. “But what are you going to do? People are scraping by as it is. People are hurting. Everyone’s trying to scrimp and save.”
Townships and cities typically accept summer and winter property tax payments and dispurse money owed to various parts of government, such as school, library, transportation and other millages.
After Monday, delinquent taxpayers start to accrue interest costs on money not paid. Cudney, and other local treasurers, accepts partial tax payments because she know some people can’t pull together $1,000, $2,000 or more all at once.
“A lot pay partial,” she said. “I accept what people have. If they have some, it’s less they owe.”
Cudney said property owners who have escrow accounts don’t have to worry about the tax deadline; companies collecting taxes along with mortgage payments obtain tax information online and then send a check for all owners in the township.
“I get one huge check,” she said.
For property owners who can’t make the tax payment, there is another option besides failure to pay. For those who qualify, a deferment without interest is available, but people have to contact their local treasurer by Monday and fill out the necessary paperwork.
“We have a lot of farm people, and a lot of them defer payments,” Cudney noted. “We do have quite a few.”
She said farmers often want to wait to pay until after they sell their crops in the fall and that revenue comes in.
Owosso Treasurer Kathy Fagan noted the city’s tax deadline was Aug. 31.
She did not immediately have information on how tax collections went this summer.
At the county level, Shiawassee County Treasurer Julie Sorenson said payments on delinquent taxes from 2019 have been coming in about on schedule.
“Suprisingly,” she said.
Sorenson explained that people have the ability to pay taxes to their local unit of government until the end of February. After that, local treasurers forward delinquent account information to Sorenson’s office.
Sorenson’s staff then consolidates that information and sends out delinquent notices in June for the previous year.
“This year was crazy,” she said. “We didn’t get the information. A lot of offices were closed. And it takes time to balance (tax information).
“At first we were working half days, then we rotated staff with maybe two or three at a time,” she said. “People thought we were closed. There was a lot of confusion.”
Sorenson also said she has begun accepting partial payments on delinquent accounts.
“I encourage that,” she said. “For some (the tax bill) is a lot of money.”
For people who can’t make their 2020 summer tax payment on time, those bills accrue a 1 percent administration fee, plus a 1 percent interest penalty until Sept. 30.
The interest penalty increased by 1 percentage point each month through the end of February.
And local units also may add an additional penalty after Feb. 14.
